A pair of Los Angeles Rams who grew up in the Houston area – defensive lineman Michael Brockers and safety Marqui Christian – each held free football camps for local kids Saturday.

Brockers, a Rams team captain, held a free youth clinic for some 200 children at his alma mater, Chavez High School. Brockers – who is entering his eighth NFL season – put the clinic together with his wife, Faith (who is originally from Missouri City), through their Brockers Youth Foundation.

Marqui Christian held two sessions of workouts at The Farm League Park in Spring. Christian, a graduate of Spring High School, is entering his fourth NFL season. After helping out fellow NFL and college teammates with youth camps in the past, this was Christian’s first opportunity to put on a clinic of his own.