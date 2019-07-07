< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Alleged gunman in road rage shooting that caused fire turns himself in By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 07 2019 09:43PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 07 2019 09:39PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416796176-416796136" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-416796176" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - In a recent road rage shooting, 18-year-old Baron Rivera is in custody and will be charged with aggravated assault.</p> <p>Police say he fired into a family's vehicle, causing fireworks inside to catch fire, burning two and adults and two children.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Breaking: The alleged gunman in the recent road rage/car fire shooting on W. Mt. Houston has surrendered to our investigators. Bayron J. Rivera, 18, is now in custody and will be charged with 4 counts of Aggravated Assault. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HouNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HouNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/bgkGyko1tc">pic.twitter.com/bgkGyko1tc</a></p> — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) <a href="https://twitter.com/SheriffEd_HCSO/status/1148047620419522560?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 8, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">Our <a href="https://twitter.com/HCSOTexas?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HCSOTexas</a> team has been working tenaciously on the investigation and it’s nice to see it come together. A credit to their hard work. We pray for a speedy recovery for those injured in the fire. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/local-nfl-stars-give-back-to-area-kids" title="Local NFL stars give back to area kids" data-articleId="416795191" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/Rams_star_Michael_Brockers_holds_free_yo_0_7486429_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News at 9:00 p.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Local NFL stars give back to area kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Salvatore Maneen</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:35PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A pair of Los Angeles Rams who grew up in the Houston area – defensive lineman Michael Brockers and safety Marqui Christian – each held free football camps for local kids Saturday.</p><p>Brockers, a Rams team captain, held a free youth clinic for some 200 children at his alma mater, Chavez High School. Brockers – who is entering his eighth NFL season – put the clinic together with his wife, Faith (who is originally from Missouri City), through their Brockers Youth Foundation.</p><p>Marqui Christian held two sessions of workouts at The Farm League Park in Spring. Christian, a graduate of Spring High School, is entering his fourth NFL season. After helping out fellow NFL and college teammates with youth camps in the past, this was Christian’s first opportunity to put on a clinic of his own.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-man-threw-lit-firecrackers-under-child-s-bed-as-a-prank-deputies-say" title="Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say" data-articleId="416797448" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Okaloosa County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:44PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies arrested a man in the Panhandle for child cruelty after they said he threw lit firecrackers under a sleeping child's bed as a prank.</p><p>The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said 44-year-old Matthew Morrison threw a string of lit firecrackers under a 9-year-old girl's bed in what he told investigators was a "prank gone wrong."</p><p>"The little girl told deputies she woke up to the sound of fireworks exploding in her room, causing her to be frightened, cry and shake," the sheriff's office wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/rapinoe-fuses-politics-with-world-cup-win-faces-criticism" title="Rapinoe fuses politics with World Cup win, faces criticism" data-articleId="416787869" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan Rapinoe of USA poses with her Golden boot and player of the tournament awards during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapinoe fuses politics with World Cup win, faces criticism</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LYON, France (AP) - A Women's World Cup stirred by heated debates on politics, pay and technology saw the narratives fused in Sunday's final by the undisputed and outspoken star of the tournament: Megan Rapinoe.</p><p>By opening the scoring with a penalty awarded after a video review, Rapinoe claimed a sixth goal and - thanks to three assists and playing fewer minutes - finished as the Golden Boot winner of the most-watched FIFA women's tournament.</p><p>Winning the top player prize provided the pink-haired captain renowned for her individuality and activism with a platform for both after the Americans completed their title defense with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/alleged-gunman-in-road-rage-shooting-that-caused-fire-turns-himself-in"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/roadrage_1562553664450_7486323_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="roadrage_1562553664450.png"/> </figure> <h3>Alleged gunman in road rage shooting that caused fire turns himself in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/local-nfl-stars-give-back-to-area-kids"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/freecamp_1562553296021_7486316_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="freecamp_1562553296021.png"/> </figure> <h3>Local NFL stars give back to area kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/thoughts-on-what-s-ahead-for-the-supreme-court-what-s-your-point-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/SCOTUS__What_s_next__0_7481098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SCOTUS__What_s_next__0_20190706080738"/> </figure> <h3>Thoughts on what's ahead for the Supreme Court - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/census-questions-and-gerrymandering-in-the-high-court-what-s-your-point"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/06/SCOTUS_and_Gerrymandering_0_7482139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SCOTUS_and_Gerrymandering_0_20190706080548"/> </figure> <h3>Census questions and gerrymandering in the high court - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/local-nfl-stars-give-back-to-area-kids" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/freecamp_1562553296021_7486316_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/freecamp_1562553296021_7486316_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/freecamp_1562553296021_7486316_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/freecamp_1562553296021_7486316_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/freecamp_1562553296021_7486316_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Local NFL stars give back to area kids</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-man-threw-lit-firecrackers-under-child-s-bed-as-a-prank-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/matthew%20morrison_1562550235970.jpg_7486401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Okaloosa&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man threw lit firecrackers under child's bed as a prank, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rapinoe-fuses-politics-with-world-cup-win-faces-criticism" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/rapinoe_1562547980413_7486089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Megan&#x20;Rapinoe&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;poses&#x20;with&#x20;her&#x20;Golden&#x20;boot&#x20;and&#x20;player&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;tournament&#x20;awards&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Final&#x20;match&#x20;between&#x20;The&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;of&#x20;America&#x20;and&#x20;The&#x20;Netherlands&#x20;at&#x20;Stade&#x20;de&#x20;Lyon" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rapinoe fuses politics with World Cup win, faces criticism</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/us-men-also-seek-soccer-title-face-mexico-for-gold-cup-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/07/boydsoccer_1562545222305_7486186_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Tyler&#x20;Boyd&#x20;&#x23;21&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;United&#x20;States&#x20;jumps&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;CONCACAF&#x20;GOLD&#x20;CUP&#x20;Quarterfinal&#x20;match&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;v&#x20;Curacao&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US men also seek soccer title, face Mexico for Gold Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/zoo-vandals-let-bobcat-raccoon-briefly-escape-police-say-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/07/GettyImages-1077343666_1562537389509_7485769_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Sergei&#x20;Chuzavkov&#x2f;SOPA&#x20;Images&#x2f;LightRocket&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Zoo vandals let bobcat, raccoon briefly escape, police say</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div 