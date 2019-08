- It’s Christmas on the Island!

Galveston is known as the Winter Wonder Island. This year, a brand new interactive event will be added at the Galveston Train Museum. The Polar Express Train Ride will be open November 15 through December 29.

Scenes from the movie will be re-created by actors and children will receive cookies, hot chocolate, and even one of Santa’s sleigh bells!

Photojournalist Darlene Janik Faires gives a sneak peek.

