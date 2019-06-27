< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Alabama DA won't prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Alabama DA won't prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/alabama-da-won-t-prosecute-woman-who-was-shot-lost-fetus" data-title="Alabama DA won't prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/alabama-da-won-t-prosecute-woman-who-was-shot-lost-fetus" addthis:title="Alabama DA won't prosecute woman who was shot, lost fetus"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416138215.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416138215");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416138215-415122343"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury and has been taken into custody Wednesday. Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury and has been taken into custody Wednesday. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus. (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Jail) (Photo Credit: Jefferson County Jail)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416138215-415122343" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/MARSHAE%20JONES%20THUMB_1561665299505.jpg_7451074_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury and has been taken into custody Wednesday. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus.&nbsp;(Photo Credit:&nbsp;Jefferson County Jail)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Marshae Jones, 28, of Birmingham, was indicted by the Jefferson County grand jury and has been taken into custody Wednesday. She has been charged with manslaughter in the death of her fetus. By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jul 03 2019 03:11PM CDT

HOUSTON (AP) - BESSEMER, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama district attorney said Wednesday she is dropping charges against a woman who was indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when she was shot during a fight.</p> <p>Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury concluded she intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight, knowing she was pregnant.</p> <p>Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus' father, authorities said.</p> <p>Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones, 28, was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested.</p> <p>But Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said Wednesday that she would not pursue the case.</p> <p>"After reviewing the facts of this case and the applicable state law, I have determined that it is not in the best interest of justice to pursue prosecution of Ms. Jones," Washington said, flanked by her chief assistant and local church leaders. "There are no winners, only losers, in this sad ordeal." She did not take questions from reporters.</p> <p>Lawyers representing Jones said they were pleased with Washington's decision and urged Jones' supporters to direct their energy to "ensuring that what happened to Marshae won't ever happen again."</p> <p>Jones' lawyers filed a motion to dismiss Monday morning, arguing that in issuing the charges, the state used a "flawed and twisted rationale" that "ignores the law and ignores reason."</p> <p>The idea that Jones intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating the fight is a "tortured," ''irrational" theory which "defies the most basic logic and analysis," the filing asserts.</p> <p>Alabama is one of dozens of states that have fetal homicide laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.</p> <p>Jones' arrest sparked outrage across the country, with advocates for women's rights calling it another attempt to charge women for crimes related to their pregnancies. Legal scholars said the arrest raises questions about what other scenarios - such as driving a car or swimming in a pool - could constitute putting a fetus in danger.</p> <p>It comes after the state passed the nation's most hardline anti-abortion legislation. It would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider. The law makes no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. 