- Rebuilding after a flood can be difficult but there are agencies that can help. Whether your home experienced inches of flood water or a few feet the National Flood Insurance Program can help you recover. If you are an NFIP policyholder follow the steps below to begin filing your flood claim.

Report your loss immediately to your insurance agent or carrier. BE sure to ask them about advance payments.

An insurance adjuster will come to inspect your home. Make sure you take photos and videos of your flood-related damage before throwing out items or tearing up carpet.

Work with your adjuster, discuss what your policy covers, inspect the property, ask any questions you may have about the claims process and determine your next step.

Floods are the nation;s most common natural disaster. Flood damage is rarely covered under a homeowners or renters policy. National Flood Insurance Program policies can be purchased through thousands of insurance agents nationwide. You can contact the NFIP Help Center at 800-427-4661 for more information.

FEMA also provides information about how to buy or renew flood insurance.

Harris County also offers various recovery resources that can help.