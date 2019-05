- A 18-year- old man accused of preying on women as they left a gym in Pasadena, is due in court on Monday. Carlos Eduardo Guevara is charged with aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He forced the victims back to car at gunpoint and made them drive to another location and sexually assaulted him. Guevara is in jail with a $250,000 bond.

On May 16, detectives with the Pasadena Police Department received a Crime Stoppers tip that indicated a green Ford Mustang similar to the one used in a sexual assault on May 14, 2019 was parked in the 5800 block of Alvarado, in Houston. That tip led to the arrest of Guevara.

In two separate cases one in Pasadena, the other in Missouri City Guevara followed women home form the gym. The first assault happened in April, an attempted assault occured early this month and the second assault happened last week.