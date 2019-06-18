< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413394507-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="asher_1560895008880.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/dolphin_1560896565158_7415095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413394507-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="dolphin_1560896565158.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/galvbay_1560895063150_7415053_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-413394507-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="galvbay_1560895063150.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-413394507-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="asher_1560895008880.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/dolphin_1560896565158_7415095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Squirt, one of the Galveston Bay Foundation's dolphins available for 1-year adoption. " title="dolphin_1560896565158.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Squirt, one of the Galveston Bay Foundation's dolphins available for 1-year adoption. </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/galvbay_1560895063150_7415053_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Galveston Bay Report Card representative T'Noya Thompson educates Asher and his friends about conservation and environmental protection." title="galvbay_1560895063150.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Galveston Bay Report Card representative <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="T'Noya" 9-year-old Houstonian's birthday wish: save the ocean

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Jun 18 2019 05:00PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 05:33PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - 9-year-old Houstonian, Asher, decided against a traditional birthday party so that he could save the ocean instead.

Asher is a bright young ocean conservationist, and insisted on cleaning up the ocean for his birthday to protect the creatures he loves. He and his friends headed to Galveston Bay with paper bags in hand, where they spent the day picking up trash and recycling what was possible.

Asher's drive to protect the environment is crucial during a time when the Houston-Galveston area produces 4.5 million pounds of solid trash every year. On average, a Houstonian will produce eight pounds of trash daily. When not disposed of properly, it ends up in the Galveston Bay.

After spending the day picking up trash, Asher's family arranged for a representative of the Galveston Bay Foundation's Galveston Bay Report Card, T'Noya Thomspon, to educate Asher and his friends on conservation and environmental protection.

The Galveston Bay Report Card is an analysis of the bay meant to inspire locals like Asher to take action to protect our waterways. Since its beginning in 2015, the Galveston Bay has received an adequate grade of C, something they hope to change.

Asher's friends gave him the best gift of all and chipped in to adopt a dolphin on his behalf through Galveston Bay Foundation's dolphin adoption program, raising almost $200 in support. He and his friends headed to Galveston Bay with paper bags in hand, where they spent the day picking up trash and recycling what was possible.</p> <p>Asher's drive to protect the environment is crucial during a time when the Houston-Galveston area produces 4.5 million pounds of solid trash every year. On average, a Houstonian will produce eight pounds of trash daily. When not disposed of properly, it ends up in the Galveston Bay. </p> <p>After spending the day picking up trash, Asher's family arranged for a representative of the <a href="https://galvbay.org/">Galveston Bay Foundation</a>'s Galveston Bay Report Card, T'Noya Thomspon, to educate Asher and his friends on conservation and environmental protection. </p> <p><a href="https://www.galvbaygrade.org/">The Galveston Bay Report Card</a> is an analysis of the bay meant to inspire locals like Asher to take action to protect our waterways. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408807" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/andre-jackson-indicted-in-murder-of-josue-flores" title="Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores" data-articleId="413332237" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Police_make_arrest_in_stabbing_death_of__0_7415168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Police_make_arrest_in_stabbing_death_of__0_7415168_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Police_make_arrest_in_stabbing_death_of__0_7415168_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Police_make_arrest_in_stabbing_death_of__0_7415168_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Police_make_arrest_in_stabbing_death_of__0_7415168_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A grand jury has indicted Andre Jackson in the murder of 11-year-old Josue Flores. Prosecutors say a new DNA test brought the evidence they’d been looking for.</p><p>District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday.</p><p>“Newly-tested scientific evidence” became available to present to the grand jury, which led to the indictment, said Ogg.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/have-you-seen-her-fort-bend-co-sheriff-s-office-searches-for-missing-33-year-old-woman" title="Have you seen her? Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office searches for missing 33-year-old woman" data-articleId="413383234" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/fortbend%20missing_1560892118664.JPG_7415002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/fortbend%20missing_1560892118664.JPG_7415002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/fortbend%20missing_1560892118664.JPG_7415002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/fortbend%20missing_1560892118664.JPG_7415002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/fortbend%20missing_1560892118664.JPG_7415002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fort Bend Co. Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Have you seen her? Fort Bend Co. Sheriff's Office searches for missing 33-year-old woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:11PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen June 6.</p><p>Omega Mattix, 33, was last seen around 11 p.m. while getting into a black pickup truck in the Acres Home area. </p><p>While there is no indication of foul play, FBCSO is seeking her whereabouts in order to verify her well-being. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/2-men-charged-in-jazmine-barnes-case-to-appear-in-court" title="Court date reset for 2 men charged in Jazmine Barnes case" data-articleId="413282701" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Court_date_reset_to_Aug__15_for_suspects_0_7414061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Court_date_reset_to_Aug__15_for_suspects_0_7414061_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Court_date_reset_to_Aug__15_for_suspects_0_7414061_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Court_date_reset_to_Aug__15_for_suspects_0_7414061_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/Court_date_reset_to_Aug__15_for_suspects_0_7414061_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Court date reset for 2 men charged in Jazmine Barnes case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span>, <span class="author">Lindsey Henry, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:37AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The court date for the two men who are charged in connection to the deadly shooting of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes has been reset to August 15.</p><p>Larry D. Woodruffe, 24, and Eric Black Jr., 20. were expected to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Both are charged with capital murder.</p><p>RELATED: Jazmine Barnes remembered during funeral service</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/juneteenth-celebrates-end-of-slavery-in-the-us"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/slaves%20free_1560902655532.JPG_7415833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pixabay" title="slaves free_1560902655532.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Juneteenth celebrates end of slavery in the US</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/cypress-super-fund-site-poses-ongoing-threat-activists-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/toxiccypress_1560902483573_7415745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="toxiccypress_1560902483573.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Cypress Super Fund Site poses ongoing threat, activists say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/andre-jackson-indicted-in-murder-of-josue-flores"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/andre_1560900367834_7415622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="andre_1560900367834.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/scientists-have-discovered-two-new-possibly-habitable-planets-in-a-neighboring-solar-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/TeegardensStar_01416_1560899023135_7415277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A diagram of the two new Earth-like planets orbiting "Teegarden's Star" which is roughly 12.5 light years away from Earth. Most Recent

Cypress Super Fund Site poses ongoing threat, activists say

Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores

Scientists have discovered two new 'possibly habitable' planets in a neighboring solar system

9-year-old Houstonian's birthday wish: save the ocean

Woman allegedly caught on her own surveillance camera setting neighbor's home on fire https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/toxiccypress_1560902483573_7415745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/toxiccypress_1560902483573_7415745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/toxiccypress_1560902483573_7415745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cypress Super Fund Site poses ongoing threat, activists say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/andre-jackson-indicted-in-murder-of-josue-flores" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/andre_1560900367834_7415622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/andre_1560900367834_7415622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/andre_1560900367834_7415622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/andre_1560900367834_7415622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/andre_1560900367834_7415622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Andre Jackson indicted in murder of Josue Flores</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/scientists-have-discovered-two-new-possibly-habitable-planets-in-a-neighboring-solar-system" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/TeegardensStar_01416_1560899023135_7415277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/TeegardensStar_01416_1560899023135_7415277_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/TeegardensStar_01416_1560899023135_7415277_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/TeegardensStar_01416_1560899023135_7415277_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/TeegardensStar_01416_1560899023135_7415277_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;diagram&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;two&#x20;new&#x20;Earth-like&#x20;planets&#x20;orbiting&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Teegarden&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Star&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;which&#x20;is&#x20;roughly&#x20;12&#x2e;5&#x20;light&#x20;years&#x20;away&#x20;from&#x20;Earth&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;the&#x20;Planetary&#x20;Habitability&#x20;Laboratory&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists have discovered two new ‘possibly habitable' planets in a neighboring solar system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/9-year-old-houstonian-s-birthday-wish-save-the-ocean" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/18/asher_1560895008880_7415052_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9-year-old Houstonian's birthday wish: save the ocean</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-allegedly-caught-on-her-own-surveillance-camera-setting-neighbors-home-on-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/fire%20pic%20with%20booking%20photo_1560891859336.jpg_7414800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/fire%20pic%20with%20booking%20photo_1560891859336.jpg_7414800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/fire%20pic%20with%20booking%20photo_1560891859336.jpg_7414800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/fire%20pic%20with%20booking%20photo_1560891859336.jpg_7414800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/fire%20pic%20with%20booking%20photo_1560891859336.jpg_7414800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Annie&#x20;Durham&#x20;was&#x20;arrested&#x20;on&#x20;arson&#x20;charges&#x20;after&#x20;her&#x20;own&#x20;surveillance&#x20;video&#x20;allegedly&#x20;captured&#x20;her&#x20;setting&#x20;fire&#x20;to&#x20;a&#x20;neighbor&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;house&#x2c;&#x20;authorities&#x20;said&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x20;images&#x20;form&#x20;Del&#x20;City&#x20;Fire&#x20;Department&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Oklahoma&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman allegedly caught on her own surveillance camera setting neighbor's home on fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 