- A 9-month-old boy has drowned in a bathtub after Harris County deputies say the child's mother got distracted.

Deputies say they received the call around 3 p.m. Monday.

When authorities and EMS arrived to the scene, they found the baby unconscious and unresponsive.

The child's mother says she was bathing the child and a 2-year-old together in the tub.

The mother says she became distracted for a nbrief period of time and left the room. When she came back in, the 9-month-old as face down in the tub.

The baby was transported to Texas Children's Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

CPS is expected to be contacted.