- An 86-year-old Baytown man is missing, and authorities believe he may have boarded a bus into the Houston area.

The Baytown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the man, Clarence Green. He was last seen at his residence on Taft Drive on June 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Green is an African-American male, with gray hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Please contact the Baytown Police Department with any information at 281-422-8731 or dial 911.