TOMBALL, Texas -- A family is looking for answers after they say their third-grader had to be treated for injuries that stemmed from bullying.

Christian Boynton, 8, was attacked by three kids in the bathroom at Lakewood Elementary School, his sister Kailee says.

On a Facebook post, Kailee says her brother suffered a traumatic brain injury. He was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital.

“Bullying is a crime. Another innocent child has fallen victim to the hateful acts of a BULLY,” she expressed on Facebook.

Tomball ISD has released the following statement: