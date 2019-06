The Twin Lakes RV Resort is a popular spot in Manvel for swimming and diving. It has a 31 acre aquifer-fed lake that's 50 feet deep.

Authorities say there was a group of 12-15 young adults swimming on Thursday afternoon off of Highway 6 in Manvel at Twin Lakes RV Resort when one 24-year-old man tried to swim to a large yellow floating device.

Two jumped in to help him when they saw that he was becoming fatigued, but with no success after they lost sight of him.