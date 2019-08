- Nine construction workers were taken to the hospital after the roof of a building under construction collapsed in north Houston.

Firefighters arrived on the scene on the 3400 block of North Main on Monday morning.

There were workers on the top of the slap when it failed, and all workers on that floor had self-evacuated with no one reported missing.

Two people were located on the 5th floor and were rescued with a stokes basket.

HFD is transporting 8 construction workers from the 3400 block of N Main after the building’s roof collapsed. The workers are being transported to Ben Taub and St. Joseph. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/Us1xda0kNS — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) July 29, 2019

SkyFOX aerials showed firefighters bringing down workers on stretchers.

The extent of their injuries is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.