This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Posted Jul 31 2019 11:09AM CDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 11:16AM CDT
The fire that began at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant on Wednesday has been extinguished, the company said on Thursday.
ExxonMobil says the impacted unit has been shut down and stabilized, and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. The rest of the complex, including the refinery, are operating at reduced rates, the company says.
ExxonMobil says air monitoring continues in the area outside of the complex, and levels are currently normal.
Posted Jul 31 2019 01:54PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 02:11PM CDT
All month long, patrons can dine on lunches, brunches and dinners from some of the best restaurants in the Houston area for a great price – and for a great cause.
Houston Restaurant Weeks begins August 1 and runs through September 2. Donations raised from meals sold during the event benefit the Houston Food Bank.
More than 250 restaurants are participating in Houston Restaurant Weeks this year.
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Aug 01 2019 07:58AM CDT
Showers and storms today are most likely along and near the coast with highs inland in the mid 90s. The outlook for Friday and the weekend is challenging. Most likely, we'll remain hot and humid, but unpredictable disturbances to our north could potentially move through and bring brief rounds of storms.
