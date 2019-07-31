The fire that began at the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant on Wednesday has been extinguished, the company said on Thursday.

ExxonMobil says the impacted unit has been shut down and stabilized, and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. The rest of the complex, including the refinery, are operating at reduced rates, the company says.

ExxonMobil says air monitoring continues in the area outside of the complex, and levels are currently normal.