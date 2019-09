- Police are searching for a 65-year-old man they say was last seen in southwest Houston.

David Gossner was last seen at his home in the 8400 block of Quail View Drive on Wednesday.

According to Houston police, Gossner has dementia. He is described as being 6'2", approximately 190 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Gossner was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, yellow hospital socks and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 832-394-1840.