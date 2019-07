- Houston police were called in the 10500 block of Valley Forge after a 6-year-old boy drowned in an 8-foot deep swimming pool on Sunday. It happened at one of three swimming pools at the complex.

Investigators say the gates to the pool were locked and there were no adults in the area. It's not known how the boy gained access into the pool.

The boy was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The boy is the third drowning death in the greater Houston area in just a nine-day period.

On July 5, the body of 22-year-old Salvador Morfin was recovered in Galveston.

Police say he was pulled into deeper waters by the rip current on July 4.

Only July 8, a 9-month-old drowned in a bathtub after sheriffs deputies say the child's mother got distracted.

They say the other left the room and when she came back in the 9-month-old face down in the tub.