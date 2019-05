- Harris County deputies are looking into a woman's report that someone tortured and killed her dog.

The owner came home and Peanut, a six-pound teacup Chihuahua, wasn't in her backyard.

The family found him in a field the next day.

His head was crushed and his throat was cut. He had eight wounds, possibly from a pellet gun.

His owner is devastated and she wants whoever did this to face charges, and is asking anyone who knows anything to report it.

She's also warning other pet owners to watch their pets.