- Texas City Police responded to a missing 5 year-old male at the Veranda Apartments, located at 3700 9th Avenue North.

The child was reported to be autistic and had been missing from his apartment for approximately five minutes. All available officers were dispatched to the complex to search for the child.

Officers arrived on scene at 3:08 PM and while searching with the child’s mother, located the child in the complex pool face down in the water.

The officer that located the child jumped into the pool and pulled the child out. Once the child was out of the water, officers immediately began CPR on the child.

Texas City Fire and EMS arrived on scene and continued CPR until the child was transported by Herman Life Flight to UTMB.

Despite the efforts of the responding officers and firefights, the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at UTMB.

This is still an active investigation.