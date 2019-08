- Authorities say three bodies have been recovered after siblings were overcome by waves while swimming at Sylvan Beach in La Porte on Thursday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says four kids were swimming and possibly went beyond a water safety buoy. Authorities say they were overcome by waves.

One of the children resurfaced and was being treated by EMS.

A search was launched for the other three children – ages 7, 11, and 13. Crews later recovered three bodies from the water.