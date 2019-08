- The 39th Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market returns to NRG Center Nov. 14-17, and starting Monday, Nutcracker Market general admission tickets will go on sale through Ticketmaster.

Just in time for the holidays, the four-day event will highlight more than 260 merchants from across the country and will feature gifts, home décor, apparel, food, accessories and more to capture the holiday season.

“Seeing the excitement on shoppers’ faces as they find that perfect gift and witnessing how it brings people together in the holiday spirit is one of the most wonderful aspects about the Nutcracker Market,” said Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market. “The opportunity to discover new merchants brings a special excitement to the Market - our shoppers know there are unexpected finds just waiting around every corner.”

The Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market has grown from small beginnings as a church bazaar, to now the second-largest fundraising event at NRG Park.

This year’s theme, Clara’s Dream, pays homage to the market’s namesake, creating a scene reminiscent of the beautiful nutcracker ballet.

The market is an annual fundraiser that allows shoppers to give back to the Houston Ballet Foundation, its academy and scholarship programs.

The market says 11 percent of all merchandise sales, plus the proceeds from admission and special event tickets, supports the various programs of Houston Ballet and its academy.

With the funds raised in 2018, 70,236 Houston-area students were exposed to ballet through the Academy’s Education and Community Engagement programs, $942,870 was awarded to approximately 246 students this past season to continue their dream of studying dance at Houston Ballet Academy, and students from nearly 368 Houston-area schools and community centers got their first opportunity to see ballet and hear from dancers through free programming, performances and classes at Houston Ballet’s Center for Dance.