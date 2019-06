- A 3-year-old is being transported to a hospital via AirMed after accidentally shooting himself in the eye.

This occurred in at 28200 S. Firethorne Road in Katy, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The child's condition is not yet known.

Accidental shooting: 28200 S. Firethorne Road. 3-yr old shot himself. AirMed en route. @SheriffTNehls en route. pic.twitter.com/eV8pz5PYaC — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 22, 2019

This is a developing story.