Derion Vence, Maleah Davis' mother's ex-fiance, has confessed to Quanell X that Maleah is dead . He said it was an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Authorities in Arkansas have found a bag with human remains of a child in their search for Maleah Davis' body.

After they finish their crime scene investigation, Houston authorities and Texas EquuSearch will bring the remains back to Houston late Friday night or early Saturday morning.