VIDEO: Good Samaritan attacked with axe outside West Hollywood 7-11

The Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department is on the hunt for a man who was caught on camera attacking a Good Samaritan with a double sided axe in West Hollywood on Saturday.

WARNING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES



It happened just after 4am at the Seven Eleven at the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.



Surveillance video shows the suspect, who police have identified as Kisu Brady Brown, a transient, pulling out a hatchet and attacking a man who offered to pay for his items.



Police tell FOX 11 that Brown was stealing from the store, and became agitated at the man's offer.



Video shows Brown allegedly hitting the man in the head with the axe several times, before fleeing the scene.



"What makes this unique is we have a citizen who is trying to help a transient or a homeless person, help another fellow citizen out, and to be assaulted like this, it could be anybody's family member and for somebody to just take the liberty and do that it's very shocking, it was shocking to everybody to everybody here at our station when we did receive the video," said Sgt. Jeff Bishop of LACSO.



Sgt. Bishop told FOX 11 that Brown is a convicted felon who is known to frequent the West Hollywood area, and has been in the state penitentiary several times.



The victim, who hasn't been identifies, suffered severe slash injuries to his head and hands, but will survive, and is recovering at the hospital.



Sgt. Bishop said Brown should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, and should not be approached if seen.



Call 911 immediately if he is encountered.

