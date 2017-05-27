Search continues for missing 3-year-old

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE from the New Waverly Fire Department

Search continued overnight, multiple search teams combing the woods at this time.

Saturday afternoon, at approximately 3 pm, the Walker County dispatch center was notified by family members that their 3 year child had wandered away down a trail near their campsite in the National Forest and they could not locate him.

Walker County Sheriff’s, EMS and the New Waverly Fire Department responded to the scene located in a remote part of the Sam Houston National Forest off Forest Rd 208. This area is several miles away southwest from the Lake Stubblefield area on the North end of Lake Conroe.

Emergency personnel from across the region and state soon joined in as the search area expanded and continued to search overnight, both from the ground and from the air. This morning, fresh search and rescue teams from Walker County, Montgomery County and Texas Equi-Search are on the ground conducting a large search operation, involving everything from Helicopters, drones, canines, ground vehicles and foot search teams.

All possible efforts are underway and at this time, officials are asking that the general public not go into the woods. The terrain is rugged and very thick and is being painstakingly searched. Conditions are such that untrained or inexperienced searchers could easily become disoriented and dehydrated, forcing the diversion of available resources.

The following agencies are on scene;

Walker County - Sheriff’s Office, EMS, New Waverly Fire Department, Community Emergency Response Team, Office of Emergency Management, Huntsville PD, Sam Houston State University PD, Walker County Constables,

Montgomery County - Montgomery County EMS, Montgomery County ESD 1 Fire Department, Montgomery County Search and Rescue

State resources - DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, OIG

Federal Resources - US Forest Service, US Forest Service Law Enforcement, DEA, Customs and Border Protection, Coast Guard