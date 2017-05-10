Robbery suspect leads police on chase through Whittier

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 10 2017 08:34PM CDT

Updated:May 10 2017 08:59PM CDT

WHITTIER, Calif. (FOX 11) - A robbery suspect led police on a chase Wednesday night through the Whittier area before being taken into custody.

The chase continued through Hacienda Heights, City of Industry and back to Whittier.

The suspect has led officers through mostly surface streets, driving on the opposite side of the road at times and even through a car wash before being taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

