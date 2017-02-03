Deputies: Florida mom left kids home, went to California Home Deputies: Florida mom left kids home, went to California A Florida woman is being charged with child neglect after deputies say she left her three young children home alone while she took a trip to California.

- A Florida woman is being charged with child neglect after deputies say she left her three young children home alone while she took a trip to California.

A Seminole County Sheriff's Office report says 29-year-old Naiele Santa Ana Olivas was arrested Thursday.

Deputies say the mother didn't make arrangements for someone took look after her children - ages 11, 9 and 8 - and put the 11-year-old in charge. Deputies say Olivas left on her trip last month and had planned to be gone more than a week.

"The little girl I see with the dog, she took the dog out there and that was it," said Rocco Pisani, who lives next door.

Authorities were notified after one of the children called a relative. The children were unharmed and are staying with relatives.

"Sad situation for those kids," said neighbor Nancy Reise.

Olivas was in the Seminole County Jail on Friday and couldn't be reached for comment. She was being held on $15,000 bail.