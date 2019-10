- To give Kimora Lee Simmons a single title would not be doing her justice. Business woman, fashion model, designer, venture investor, author, philanthropist, mother of four and UN Women Global Innovator for Change are just some of the things that keep her busy.

She continues to make a difference everywhere she can, and that includes helping the fashion design and fashion merchandising programs at Houston Community College.

The 2019 Passion for Fashion Runway Show was held Wednesday at Neiman Marcus in the Galleria featuring the legendary powerhouse Kimora Lee Simmons, benefiting the fashion design and fashion merchandising programs at Houston Community College.