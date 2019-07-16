< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story418551232" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418551232" data-article-version="1.0">2019 Emmy Awards Nominations: Surprises and Snubs</h1> </header> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418551232"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:51PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> 16 2019 06:51PM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418551232"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:51PM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: A general view of atmosphere during the 71st Emmy Awards nominations announcement held at Saban Media Center on July 16, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: A general view of atmosphere during the 71st Emmy Awards nominations announcement held at Saban Media Center on July 16, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418551232-418548304" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/16/GettyImages-1162390768_1563324123650_7527704_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: A general view of atmosphere during the 71st Emmy Awards nominations announcement held at Saban Media Center on July 16, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: A general view of atmosphere during the 71st Emmy Awards nominations announcement held at Saban Media Center on July 16, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418551232" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - The list of 2019 Emmy Award Nominees has been released, sparking conversations about what was included and who was snubbed, as well as <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/facts-and-figures-about-the-71st-emmy-awards-nominations-1">gathering criticism for lack of diversity</a>. </p><p>After a public outcry during the final season, some FOX Entertainment All-Stars were surprised to see <em>Game of Thrones</em> rack up so many nominations, especially for actors whose characters didn't see much development or screen time in the last episodes. </p><p>On the other hand, <em>Bodyguard's</em> Richard Madden was picked to be a favorite, but was not given a nomination. </p><p>Despite some surprises and criticism, there have been some <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/facts-and-figures-about-the-71st-emmy-awards-nominations-1">newcomers and possible broken records</a>.</p><h2>Nominees</h2><p>Partial list of nominees for the annual Primetime Emmy Awards, announced Tuesday by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. <a href="https://www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners">For the complete list, visit Emmys.com</a>:</p><p>Comedy Series: "Barry"; "Fleabag"; "The Good Place"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Russian Doll"; "Schitt's Creek"; "Veep."</p><p>Drama Series: "Better Call Saul"; "Bodyguard"; "Game of Thrones"; "Killing Eve"; "Ozark"; "Pose"; "Succession"; "This is Us."</p><p>Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us."</p><p>Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"; Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"; Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"; Chris Sullivan, "This is Us."</p><p>Actress, Drama Series: Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"; Mandy Moore, "This Is Us."</p><p>Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"; Julia Garner, "Ozark"; Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"; Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"; Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"; Maisie Williams "Game of Thrones."</p><p>Actress, Comedy Series: Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag;" Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me;" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek."</p><p>Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"; Ted Danson, "The Good Place"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Bill Hader, "Barry"; Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek."</p><p>Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"; Stephen Root, "Barry"; Henry Winkler, "Barry"; Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Tony Hale, "Veep."</p><p>Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"; Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"; Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"; Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"; Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Anna Chlumsky, "Veep."</p><p>Limited Series: "Chernobyl"; "Escape at Dannemora"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "When They See Us"; "Sharp Objects."</p><p>Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."</p><p>Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"; Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"; Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"; Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"; John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"; Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us."</p><p>Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"; Joey King, "The Act"; Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"; Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."</p><p>Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Patricia Arquette, "The Act"; Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"; Patricia Clarkson "Sharp Objects"; Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"; Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"; Emily Watson, "Chernobyl."</p><p>Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"; John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"; Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"; Robert De Niro, "Saturday Night Live"; Peter MacNicol, "Veep."</p><p>Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"; Kristin Scott Thomas, "Fleabag"; Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"; Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Emma Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live."</p><p>Guest Actor, Drama Series: Michael Angarano, "This Is Us"; Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"; Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"; Kumail Nanjiani "The Twilight Zone"; Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder"; Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale."</p><p>Guest Actress, Drama Series: Laverne Cox, "Orange Is the New Black"; Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"; Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Apocalypse"; Phylicia Rashad, "This Is Us"; Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"; Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones."</p><p>Television Movie: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"; "Brexit"; "Deadwood"; "King Lear"; "My Dinner with Herve."</p><p>Variety Talk Series: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "The Late Late Show with James Corden"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."</p><p>Variety Sketch Series: "At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Documentary Now!"; "Drunk History"; "I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"; "Saturday Night Live'" "Who Is America?"</p><p>Structured Reality Program: "Antiques Roadshow"; "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"; "Queer Eye"; "Shark Tank"; "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"; "Who Do You Think You Are?"</p><p>Unstructured Reality Program: "Born This Way"; "Deadliest Catch"; "Life Below Zero"; "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"; "Somebody Feed Phil"; "United Shades of America with W. 