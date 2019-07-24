Former special counsel Robert Mueller testified before two House panels Wednesday on Capitol Hill about his Trump-Russia investigation, telling lawmakers that he could not exonerate President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice and that the president's claims that he had done so in his report are not correct.

"The president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed," Mueller declared at the opening of congressional hearings into his investigation of Russian interference to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Mueller warned that there should be a more robust effort to guard against future election interference.