GOOGLE GOOGLE

- Harris County homicide investigators are at a scene where two men have been confirmed dead.

The incident happened at 14100 Rio Bonito at the Park Village Apartments.

According to deputies, they don't have a suspect in custody.

At this point, sheriff's investigators say they don't believe the two dead men lived at the complex.

A man got into their vehicle shot them both in the head and then left the complex with two other men in a white Sedan.

One of the shooting victims allegedly got out of the car and stumbled about 20 feet before he collapsed and died.

Deputies say robbery appears to be the motive based on what they found inside the car but would not be any more specific than that. Names of the victims haven't been released.

Two residents who didn't want to be identified were troubled by the violence hitting so close to home.

"Whoever the mothers of these babies are I feel sorry for them," one of the residents said.