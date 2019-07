- 17-year-old Addisyn Ruby Patton was last seen on June 30 in the 7000 block of Kingston Cove in Seven Coves subdivision in Willis, Texas.

Addisyn is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion with freckles. Her hair is usually worn straight to the middle of her back, or in a bun.

She was wearing a white and brown striped T-shirt dress and a pair of brown slides. She has a cross tattoo on the side of her left middle finger and scars on her forearm. Addisyn has multiple ear and nose piercings, but was not wearing any jewelry when she was last seen.

Her right hand had fresh cuts on it. She may be limping from a recent sprain to her left ankle.