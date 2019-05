- A 10-year-old has been shot to death in the chest at the 10700 block of Stidham Road in Conroe.

A 12-year-old sibling has been charged with murder and is currently in custody in the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released the following statement on Saturday:

On May 4, 2019 at 2:34 p.m. the Montgomery County 911 Communications received an emergency call reporting a shooting at the 10700 block of Stidhman Road, Conroe, Texas. Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable’s Deputies were the first to arrive at 2:40 p.m., followed by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Upon the Deputies arrival they discovered a 10-year-old white male with a single gunshot wound to his chest area. Life saving measures were attempted and the male was transported to the Conroe ER where he succumbed to his wounds. A juvenile suspect is currently detained and there is no risk to the public. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the 10-year-old victim. This is an active investigation and we have no further information we can release at this time.

