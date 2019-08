LAKE JACKSON, Texas – Eleven children are recovering following a chlorine leak at an outdoor pool in Lake Jackson on Friday.

City officials say the incident happened at a movie event the pool was hosting.

Six children were transported to the hospital, while another five were allegedly taken by their parents. All of them were in stable condition.

The City of Lake Jackson released the following statement:

Last evening (8/2) at a movie event at our outdoor pool there was an apparent chlorine leak. Six young people were transported to the hospital and another 6 or so were taken to the hospital by their parents. It is my understanding all were in stable condition including one transported to a Houston hospital. We are devastated that such a joyous event turned bad and attendees, especially children, were hurt. We will be reaching out to the families of those affected. We know the identities of those EMS transported. But, because of medical privacy rules, we do not have the identities of those taken to the hospital by their parents. We ask those parents to please reach out to us so that we can help reach your needs. A thorough investigation is underway, and all the necessary repairs will be made. The outdoor pool will remain closed until it can safely be reopened. Again, we extend our concern to those affected and pray for their well being and complete healing. We thank all our parks staff on site for their quick actions. We thank our first responders who helped those in need. Again, we ask the community to offer up their prayers to the children and their families.

As of Saturday morning, all 11 children that were treated at the local hospital were reelased.