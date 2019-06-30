< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 1 person possibly missing, 2 injured after boating accident in east Harris County, deputies say 30 2019 09:56PM Posted Jun 30 2019 08:17PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 30 2019 09:56PM CDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 09:59PM CDT HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Harris County deputies are responding to a boating accident in east Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened at 18908 Sandridge Ct. on Sunday when a boat struck a bulkhead.

One man is reported to have major injuries and was Lifeflighted, and a woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Deputies say a third person may have gone overboard and is still missing. Preliminary info: a boat struck a bulkhead. More Home Stories

10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 30 2019 11:27AM CDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 07:21PM CDT

The medical examiner has confirmed that 10 people were killed when a plane crashed into a hangar and started a fire at the Addison Municipal Airport Sunday morning.

According to Addison officials, the plane experienced some sort of failure during takeoff, before crashing into an unoccupied hangar just after 9 a.m.

The airport was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash as firefighters worked to put out the flames that broke out because of the crash. data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 11:27AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 07:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The medical examiner has confirmed that 10 people were killed when a plane crashed into a hangar and started a fire at the Addison Municipal Airport Sunday morning.</p><p>According to Addison officials, the plane experienced some sort of failure during takeoff, before crashing into an unoccupied hangar just after 9 a.m.</p><p>The airport was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash as firefighters worked to put out the flames that broke out because of the crash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/white-house-press-secretary-stephanie-grisham-roughed-up-by-north-korean-security-guards" title="White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham roughed up by North Korean security guards" data-articleId="415556754" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/25/step_grish_1561482589504_7441959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Stephanie Grisham, communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, arrives on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham roughed up by North Korean security guards

Posted Jun 30 2019 10:25AM CDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 12:55PM CDT

By Dom Calicchio (FOX NEWS) - Stephanie Grisham replaced Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary only recently, but Grisham reportedly has already been injured on the job.

Grisham suffered bruises when a scuffle broke out Sunday between North Korean security guards and members of the media trying to get close to President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they shook hands at the Demilitarized Zone, the Associated Press reported. Amber Alert cancelled for 2 El Paso boys
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 29 2019 10:08PM CDT
Updated Jun 30 2019 06:58PM CDT

The Amber Alert has been cancelled in the search for 8-year-old Leonardo Ortega, and 2-year-old Matias Carrillo.

Police were looking for Justin Carrillo in connection with their abduction He is a 26-year-old white male, five feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes as well as a short beard. The suspect was driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with a Texas plate number of KYR4562. The suspect was driving a black 2003 Hyundai Elantra with a Texas plate number of KYR4562.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/bayou-city-buzz-rockets-power-dancers-hold-auditions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2018/07/10/Bayou_City_Buzz___Rockets_Power_Dancers__0_5781628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bayou_City_Buzz___Rockets_Power_Dancers__0_20180711035712"/> </figure> <h3>Bayou City Buzz: Rockets Power Dancers hold auditions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/1-person-missing-2-injured-after-boating-accident-in-east-harris-county-deputies-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/boat_1561949979827_7459521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="boat_1561949979827.JPG"/> </figure> <h3>1 person possibly missing, 2 injured after boating accident in east Harris County, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/missing-houston-man-found-alive-being-treated-for-injuries-sustained-in-car-accident-hpd"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/missing%201_1561949813621.JPG_7459297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="missing 1_1561949813621.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Missing Houston man found alive, being treated for injuries sustained in car accident: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protest-over-corporate-police-role-blocks-pride-parade-for-an-hour"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/30/Protesters_interrupt_San_Francisco_Pride_0_7459020_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Protesters_interrupt_San_Francisco_Pride_0_20190630225018-405538"/> </figure> <h3>Protesters interrupt San Francisco Pride Parade, block parade route for an hour</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0814_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[300,600]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[300,600]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kriv/home', eval('[300,600]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415611135'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/-old-town-road-rapper-lil-nas-x-comes-out-on-last-day-of-pride-month" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/lil%20nas%20x_1561944409171.JPG_7459218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x0a;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rich&#x20;Fury&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x0a;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Old Town Road' rapper Lil' Nas X comes out on last day of Pride Month</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/1-person-missing-2-injured-after-boating-accident-in-east-harris-county-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/boat_1561949979827_7459521_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/boat_1561949979827_7459521_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/boat_1561949979827_7459521_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/boat_1561949979827_7459521_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/boat_1561949979827_7459521_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 person possibly missing, 2 injured after boating accident in east Harris County, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/taco-cabana-to-start-serving-jack-and-dr-pepper-drink-july-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/taco%20cabana%20dr%20pepper_1561942649793.JPG_7459112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/taco%20cabana%20dr%20pepper_1561942649793.JPG_7459112_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/taco%20cabana%20dr%20pepper_1561942649793.JPG_7459112_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/taco%20cabana%20dr%20pepper_1561942649793.JPG_7459112_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/taco%20cabana%20dr%20pepper_1561942649793.JPG_7459112_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Taco&#x20;Cabana&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;IG" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taco Cabana to start serving ‘Jack and Dr. Pepper' drink July 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/missing-houston-man-found-alive-being-treated-for-injuries-sustained-in-car-accident-hpd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/missing%201_1561949813621.JPG_7459297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/missing%201_1561949813621.JPG_7459297_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/missing%201_1561949813621.JPG_7459297_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/missing%201_1561949813621.JPG_7459297_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/30/missing%201_1561949813621.JPG_7459297_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Missing Houston man found alive, being treated for injuries sustained in car accident: HPD</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/deer-gives-birth-to-rare-triplets-including-albino-fawn-in-montana" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/30/65114699_2333186730100192_8293402928828383232_n_1561934810134_7458774_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tracy&#x20;Baker" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deer gives birth to rare triplets, including albino fawn, in Montana</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div 