A two-vehicle accident on I-45 northbound north of Willis at Calvary Road has left an 8-year-old dead and a 2-year-old transported to the hospital in critical condition. Two adults were injured, one female was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, a Conroe family was heading to Huntsville State Park north on I-45 between Longstreet and Calvary Road. They were traveling in the middle lane when what witnesses describe as an 18-wheeler changed lanes from the right lane to the center lane.

Witnesses said the Toyota Tundra had plenty of clearance however the driver of the Tundra went to the left lane. In that lane was a Nissan Titan also traveling northbound. That driver clopped the Toyota causing the Toyota to go out of control and start flipping.