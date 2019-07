- $30,000 worth of coats and jackets gone in a flash. Police in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin (37 miles south of Milwaukee) are searching for ten thieves, who were part of a "flash mob" shoplifting scheme in a clothing store. Surveillance video from the North Face store shows the thieves rushing around, grabbing items and then running away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

No one was hurt in the clothing heist but police are on the look out and warning other businesses in the area.

Police shared the video in the hope someone recognizes the robbers and can provide tips that lead to their arrests.

Contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 800-807-8477.