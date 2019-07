- Millions of people suffer from chronic pain, but there's a way to treat it with stimulation, rather than surgery and often addictive medications like opioids.

StimWave is the world's smallest FDA-approved, wireless device of its kind that is implanted through a standard needle.

It neutralizes the pain signals given off from a specific location. StimWave is a micro-stimulator managed with a smartphone! It uses safe, controlled energy monitored and controlled by both the doctor and the patient.

Dr. Matthias Wiederholz showed us on Houston's Morning Show how it works, and patients Stacie Hicks and Sara Ryan share how it changed their lives and relieved their pain.