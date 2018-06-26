Sun screen options stop the burn

Despite efforts to promote sunscreen use, research shows only 25% of children wear it regularly. Even fewer wear it correctly. As parents, how can we fix that? It's up to us. The kiddos aren't going to do it. Dr. Amy Laude of UT Physicians Southwest UT Health breaks down the benefits and use of different types of sunscreen for kids.

The reason to remind everyone about sunscreen is in the long term to prevent skin cancer, melanoma. Short term we want to avoid having painful sunburns. The number 1 problem with sunscreen is it's difficult to apply enough of it and also to reapply frequently enough.

If you use a spray, keep it away from their face or make sure there's ventilation . You need to spray it into your hands to apply to the face and neck. If you're spraying on the arms and legs, have them turn their head, try to keep them from inhaling it.

There's a lot of sticks that looks like a deodorant. Sticks are great for hands and faces, they're pretty tenacious. They don't rub off easily. Go back and forth four times. One, two, three, four.

You need to make sure, whether you're using the stick, whether using the lotion or the spray, you need to make sure you are rubbing it in. Because if you don't, you're going to miss some spots.

Generally, people don't use enough of the standard lotion, they say for adults, you should use a shot glass. It's difficult to approximate for kids.

One thing you can think of is if you're using about a quarter or a nickel sized dab that should probably cover about the size of your palms. Just making sure it's pretty thick. If you can feel it, usually you can feel it. That's one way to tell if you have enough.

As a parent, it's difficult to apply and reapply and reapply on squirmy kids. I do my best to try to have your kid wear a hat. If you're swimming, get their hairline covered.