Parasite cause of moving bump on woman's face

Doctors say a woman who complained of a bump that moved on her face actually had a worm underneath her skin.

Doctors describe her case report in the New England Journal of Medicine, stating the unidentified 32-year-old woman recently traveled to a rural area outside of Moscow where she was bitten by mosquitos.

She documented random bumps on her face with a series of selfies over a two-week period. The bump was first noticed below her left eye, then it moved above her left eye and then to her upper lip.

After an examination, physicians discovered those bumps was actually a parasitic worm.

They believe she picked it up from a mosquito bite. According to the report, the parasite is typically found in dogs and other carnivores.

Surgery was performed to remove the worm and the patient had a full recovery.