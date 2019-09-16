< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-429079512-429078643" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/darksecretstxgraphic%20_OP_1_CP__1568678650768.jpg_7660928_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - The rate of teenagers taking their own lives has reached an all-time high. The youth suicide rate is the highest it's been since the government started collecting statistics in 1960. That's why FOX 26 is raising awareness about ways that are proven to lower the risk, through our special series "Dark Secrets, Teens in Crisis". We're focusing on how ONE person can make all the difference in a child's life.</p> The youth suicide rate is the highest it's been since the government started collecting statistics in 1960. That's why FOX 26 is raising awareness about ways that are proven to lower the risk, through our special series "Dark Secrets, Teens in Crisis". We're focusing on how ONE person can make all the difference in a child's life.</p> <p> Adults can reach out to children and teens, even if you don't know they're hurting. We talked with several teens who say a mentor has made all the difference in their lives, including John Chance. "It was absolutely terrifying to be at the high school," exclaims John. He's in college now, but recalls all too clearly about announcement, after announcement, of teen suicides, his own classmates. He was going to school in The Woodlands, which falls under the highest number of suicides in Montgomery County. "I really just remember feeling very fearful and just very watchful over everyone around me, and thinking, you know - who else is struggling, who else is going through this and not saying anything," questions John. <br /> To make matters worse, John struggled with his own suicidal thoughts. He wants you to know one of the main reasons he's alive today is thanks to his mentor, Pastor Calvin Pearson, who met with him weekly, in a small church group. "I didn't come away after meeting with John and go, man that was a great session with John, I feel so good! Man, I'm just making a big difference. Sometimes I'd question, why is John bothering to meet with me? I didn't know the effect I was having - which is huge! It's so important for adults to say - I will take time, I give you that time," encourages Pastor Pearson. <br /> John's life's story is now being featured in an online TV series called Breaking Strongholds. "It's really special, because not only is it an accurate portrayal of what mental health is like, and what the reality of that is, but it's also offering hope to people who have that - hope of rehabilitation - letting them know it's going to get better, it doesn't last forever, and offering resources for people struggling with that right now," explains John. He warns others that it's too hard to get through depression alone. "That was the number one factor in me getting better, having a mentor like Calvin, also having a best friend that was willing to pick up calls at two in the morning," states John. <br /> Carla McDougal and Robin Murray with Reflective Life Ministries are thrilled to see how their project is becoming a launch pad to fuel serious conversations and help provide resources for problems, like suicidal thoughts. Carla is the Executive Producer for the upcoming show, called Breaking Strongholds. "We've just been overwhelmed and amazed! It's like we're given a voice for people to feel safe to share their stories, to share the struggles, to realize they're not alone, and even for parents to have a place to say, my child has dealt with this as well," says Carla.<br /> Robin is a writer for the streaming series. "Breaking Strongholds is going to be a seven part series, a television series for streaming sources, and it's addressing several issues, the overall theme being spiritual warfare. When they see the film, and they see themselves reflected in the film, and hopefully they're touched at that emotional core and they can connect and say, yes, that's me - I need to get help. Then we have an online resource set up called 'Stronger Alliance', where they can reach out and start to get real help," explains Robin.<br /> Carla and Robin are also spreading hope, through a Suicide Task Force in Montgomery County with Judge Wayne Mack. As mentioned earlier, Montgomery County leads all 254 counties in Texas with the highest teen suicide rate. <br /> Lead Student Pastor Jason Ulmer at WoodsEdge Community Church mentors students in this county. He encourages adults to slow down and listen to young people. Here's how he helps mentor them: "We try to change the way that students think about the world that they live in and that every single one of them has absolute incredible potential and value, not only their story, but their brokenness is beautiful and matters. Don't run and hide those things, but embrace - this is part of who I am and who God made me to be," says Pastor Ulmer. He further explains his role in Breaking Strongholds. "In the film series, with the episode about a young man (John) struggling with suicide, he'll be brought to our student ministry. He'll hear a sermon that I'll preach, and then afterwards, he's going to open up and share about what he's been struggling with and we're going to look at the (Biblical) word and he's going to feel convicted, because it's going to look at truth. As we have seen so many times with our students this year, he's going to choose to get baptized. When we do this for students, they come up out of that water, knowing that they don't have to be afraid of their brokenness anymore. They've got hope. It is wonderful to witness and an honor to be a part of the church," says Pastor Ulmer. <br /> Jacob Johns also understands how important it is to have a mentor. This, after he tried to take his life four times. He says he didn't have anyone to talk to. That is, until he was sitting all alone in PE at Conroe High School and Coach Tarell Williams took notice, then did something about it. "I'm just trying to be alone. So he kept on coming closer and closer, and it was just like, I don't want you to be here, What are you doing," questioned John. That's when the coach found something in common for them to talk about, including his own tough childhood. "I come from a background with my childhood, filled with domestic violence and poverty and those types of things, and I identified with the feelings that he was showing me, not so much telling me, it's not so much what you say, it's what you DON'T say," states Coach Williams. The mentorship has been a real lifeline for Jacob the past few years. "Nothing was important in my life anymore and to see him come into my life, it really helped me a lot," says Jacob. </p> <p><br /> Breaking Strongholds is expected to be streaming by January 2020. Their resources for mental health can be found through the website www.strongeralliance.com This website will feature many different resources, or click here for specific information about <a href="http:// http://www.strongeralliance.com/suicide-prevention ">suicide prevention:</a> <br /> Breaking Strongholds is also connecting organizations of like-minded non-profit ministries. They'll feature some of these local organizations in the series and show how they can help. More Health Stories data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/This%20is%20Cancer.mp4.00_00_02_09.Still003_1568675902002.png_7660755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How to help during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Carolina Sanchez, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 05:28PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 06:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.</p><p>There are many things people can do to get involved, and the reasons are so important.</p><p>Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/healthworks/mom-celebrates-premature-sons-first-day-of-school-after-being-told-he-would-likely-die" title="Mom celebrates premature son's first day of school after being told he would likely die" data-articleId="429143913" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mom_celebrates_premature_son___s_first_d_0_7661395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mom_celebrates_premature_son___s_first_d_0_7661395_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mom_celebrates_premature_son___s_first_d_0_7661395_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mom_celebrates_premature_son___s_first_d_0_7661395_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Mom_celebrates_premature_son___s_first_d_0_7661395_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Following a long road to recovery — which included physiotherapy and speech therapy, among other treatments — the young boy was officially cleared to start school this year." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mom celebrates premature son's first day of school after being told he would likely die</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Madeline Farber </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 05:45AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 17 2019 09:15AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A United Kingdom mom who was told her son would likely die after he was born months in advance recently celebrated the young boy’s first day of school.</p><p>Abbey Burns, 25, told SWNS her son, Roman, now 4, was born three months early, weighing just 2 pounds and 11 ounces. The young boy contracted Group B Strep — a type of bacteria that’s sometimes present in a pregnant woman’s vagina or rectum and can be passed to a baby during birth — when he was born. The infection later turned septic, she claims, further jeopardizing her already fragile baby’s life.</p><p>Pregnant women are typically tested for Group B Strep — which is not a sexually transmitted disease — between their 35th and 37th week of pregnancy. In the U.S., roughly one out of every 2,000 babies are born to a mother who is positive for Group B Strep, but only an estimated one in 200 will become ill, according to the American Pregnancy Association.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/hiv-medication-prep-causing-lawsuits-due-to-side-effects" title="HIV medication PrEP causing side effects, resulting in lawsuits" data-articleId="429101925" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Makers_of_PreP_being_sued_over_drug_s_po_0_7661338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Makers_of_PreP_being_sued_over_drug_s_po_0_7661338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Makers_of_PreP_being_sued_over_drug_s_po_0_7661338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Makers_of_PreP_being_sued_over_drug_s_po_0_7661338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Makers_of_PreP_being_sued_over_drug_s_po_0_7661338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HIV medication PrEP causing side effects, resulting in lawsuits</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:50PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:53PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dozens of patients across the country have filed lawsuits over the HIV prevention medication "PrEP."</p><p>It's a treatment that can be taken before exposure to HIV, and can reduce the risk of infection by over 90 percent.</p><p>But plaintiffs from 12 states say the company that makes prep has known for almost 20 years about its dangerous side effects - like fatal damage to the kidneys and bones.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cokie-roberts-longtime-political-journalist-dies-at-75-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/Cokie%20Roberts%20GETTY_1568731129916.jpg_7661583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)" title="84733466_1568731129916-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Cokie Roberts, longtime political journalist, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/numbers-went-sky-high-jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-says-hes-undergoing-chemotherapy-again"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Trebek, winner of the Outstanding Game Show Host award, poses at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - Press Room at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)" title="1147258986_1568726278965-400801"/> </figure> <h3>'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/severe-weather-approaches-texas-coast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/ffw_1568716381155_7661363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="ffw_1568716381155.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>State resources on standby as severe weather approaches Texas coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/american-cancer-survivor-becomes-first-to-swim-english-channel-4-times-nonstop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/SARAH%20THOMAS%2016x9%20side%20by%20side_1568724112292.jpg_7661642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Sarah Thomas is pictured during her swim across the English Channel four times nonstop, alongside an image of her after completing the marathon swim. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/ALEX%20TREBEK%20JEOPARDY%20FILE%20GETTY_1568726278965.jpg_7661662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Trebek&#x2c;&#x20;winner&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Outstanding&#x20;Game&#x20;Show&#x20;Host&#x20;award&#x2c;&#x20;poses&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;46th&#x20;Annual&#x20;Daytime&#x20;Emmy&#x20;Awards&#x20;-&#x20;Press&#x20;Room&#x20;at&#x20;Pasadena&#x20;Civic&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;05&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Pasadena&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;David&#x20;Crotty&#x2f;Patrick&#x20;McMullan&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>'Numbers went sky high': 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek says he's undergoing chemotherapy again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/severe-weather-approaches-texas-coast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/ffw_1568716381155_7661363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/ffw_1568716381155_7661363_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/ffw_1568716381155_7661363_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/ffw_1568716381155_7661363_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/ffw_1568716381155_7661363_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State resources on standby as severe weather approaches Texas coast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/american-cancer-survivor-becomes-first-to-swim-english-channel-4-times-nonstop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/SARAH%20THOMAS%2016x9%20side%20by%20side_1568724112292.jpg_7661642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/SARAH%20THOMAS%2016x9%20side%20by%20side_1568724112292.jpg_7661642_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/SARAH%20THOMAS%2016x9%20side%20by%20side_1568724112292.jpg_7661642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/SARAH%20THOMAS%2016x9%20side%20by%20side_1568724112292.jpg_7661642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/17/SARAH%20THOMAS%2016x9%20side%20by%20side_1568724112292.jpg_7661642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sarah&#x20;Thomas&#x20;is&#x20;pictured&#x20;during&#x20;her&#x20;swim&#x20;across&#x20;the&#x20;English&#x20;Channel&#x20;four&#x20;times&#x20;nonstop&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;her&#x20;after&#x20;completing&#x20;the&#x20;marathon&#x20;swim&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Jon&#x20;Washer&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>American cancer survivor becomes first to swim English Channel 4 times nonstop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/how-to-properly-use-car-seats" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/How_to_properly_use_car_seats_1_7661380_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>How to properly use car seats</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/70321686_2549441355108824_292459553138671616_n_1568717445391_7661366_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/70321686_2549441355108824_292459553138671616_n_1568717445391_7661366_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/70321686_2549441355108824_292459553138671616_n_1568717445391_7661366_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/70321686_2549441355108824_292459553138671616_n_1568717445391_7661366_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/17/70321686_2549441355108824_292459553138671616_n_1568717445391_7661366_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 