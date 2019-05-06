< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New option to treat heart valve problem

By Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News

Posted May 06 2019 11:37AM CDT

Video Posted May 06 2019 11:36AM CDT

Updated May 07 2019 10:39AM CDT <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=New option to treat heart valve problem&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/new-option-to-treat-heart-valve-problem" data-title="New option to treat heart valve problem" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/health/new-option-to-treat-heart-valve-problem" addthis:title="New option to treat heart valve problem"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:melissa.wilson@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/health/new-option-to-treat-heart-valve-problem">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 11:37AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-405218065"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 11:36AM CDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 10:39AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405218065" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Aortic stenosis is one of the most common and most serious heart valve problems. It was recently treated with major open heart surgery, but now a quick, less invasive procedure is available and is being tested on younger patients at Memorial Hermann in Houston for the first time.</p> <p>We met up there with patient Steve Otis, who has been closely monitored by a cardiologist for decades.</p> <p>"I've had a heart murmur for 20-30 years and have gone to cardiologist two or three times a year for all that time and they have monitored it. They've done the tests to see if there is any progression in the problem," says Steve.</p> <p>Steve thought he would eventually have to undergo open-heart surgery.</p> <p>That used to be the standard care for his heart valve problem, called aortic stenosis. His cardiologist, Dr. Richard Smalling, who is an interventional cardiologist affiliated with Memorial Hermann Heart & Vascular Institute and James D. Woods Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of interventional cardiovascular medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, explains the problem.</p> <p>"We're all born with four valves in our heart. One of them is an outlet valve - the main pumping chamber of the heart, called the aortic valve. Over the years, in some people, this aortic valve, a check valve that keeps the blood flowing up to the brain and to the rest of the body, can become damaged," explains Dr. Smalling.</p> <p>He says that can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, or even sudden death. He says once the aortic valve starts causing problems, the risk of dying suddenly is 50 percent within a year, so then it needs to be corrected quickly. </p> <p>The typical treatment has been open heart surgery.</p> <p>"They put you to sleep, they make a big incision in the middle of your chest, open the breast bone, stop your heart, put you on a heart-lung machine, open up the aorta, cut out the old valve, sew in the new valve, close everything up, and let you recover. It's usually at least a week in the hospital," says Dr. Smalling. Then he goes on to say after that, patients can't drive for two months, they often feel too fatigued to function, and some never bounce back. However, a major advancement in medicine means a much less invasive procedure is now available to put a valve inside the diseased valve, using a mesh device.</p> <p>"This procedure evolved over time and now we can take patients who are awake, give them a little happy medicine, numb them in the groin area where we put in catheters, and replace their valve while they're awake and they go home in one or two days," exclaims Dr. Smalling.</p> <p>"I had always feared of cracking your chest - that's huge and the recovery time is an extended period of time. this was nothing like that. The pain was minimal and I was in and out of hospital in a day and a half and I was awake during the procedure, but relaxed by medications," explains Steve. <br /> This latest procedure has been reserved for people in their 70's, 80's, and 90's, because their age put them at high risk of not surviving open heart surgery, but now Memorial Hermann is offering it to younger patients, like Steve, through a new trial, with a procedure called TAVR, or Transcatheter aortic valve replacement.</p> <p>Steve says he feels like being active again and has been healing through a cardiac rehab program. He tells us, he and his wife are thankful he got the chance for this life-changing procedure.</p> <p>The study is still accepting qualified participants. More Health Stories

Family pushing for bill expanding access to medical marijuana in Texas

By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News

Posted May 07 2019 11:17AM CDT

Updated May 07 2019 11:28AM CDT

A rare type of epilepsy is the only way medical cannabis is prescribed in the state. One Houston family says it saved their daughter's life and now they're pushing for a bill to help people with other types of conditions.

Lora Taylor says her 37-year-old daughter, Julie, has intractable epilepsy and used to have an average of up to 95 seizures a month. Julie has tried 26 of the 28 medications suitable for her condition. Her options seemed to be running thin until she was prescribed CBD oil by her pediatric neurologist in September.

"I had never seen anything work that well, that effectively in really in 36 years. Most of her seizures were anywhere from 3 to 25 minutes. But after the first 30 days using the CBD oil, that was reduced to two 10-second seizures," Taylor said.

Study shows chemicals found in sunscreen can enter human bloodstream

By Matt Rodewald, FOX 10

Posted May 06 2019 05:42PM CDT

Updated May 06 2019 08:08PM CDT

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into the use of sunscreens.

According to a new study, chemicals are absorbed through the skin and enter the bloodstream, but how long they stay there and if there are any harmful effect remains unknown. The new study, published by the Journal of American Medicine, sent shock waves through the medical industry on Monday. The four chemicals can enter a person's bloodstream within one day of use. However, as with every study, doctors at Maricopa Integrated Health System (MIHS) say it raises more questions than answers.

"You have to kind of take it with a grain of salt and take a look at the study, and you have to see what the methods are," said Dan Quan, MD, a toxicology specialist with MIHS.

Drinking diet soda may make you gain weight, study suggests

Posted May 05 2019 03:20PM CDT

Updated May 05 2019 09:49PM CDT

Drinking diet drinks could make you put on weight, new evidence suggests: Opting for low-calorie sodas means you're more likely to eat extra calories, scientists found.

Their new study, published in Pediatric Obesity , shows kids and teenagers who drank Diet Coke and other diet beverages ate an extra 200 calories a day.

That's compared to their peers who only drank water. One Houston family says it saved their daughter’s life and now they’re pushing for a bill to help people with other types of conditions.</p><p>Lora Taylor says her 37-year-old daughter, Julie, has intractable epilepsy and used to have an average of up to 95 seizures a month. Julie has tried 26 of the 28 medications suitable for her condition. Her options seemed to be running thin until she was prescribed CBD oil by her pediatric neurologist in September.</p><p>“I had never seen anything work that well, that effectively in really in 36 years. Most of her seizures were anywhere from 3 to 25 minutes. But after the first 30 days using the CBD oil, that was reduced to two 10-second seizures,” Taylor said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/study-shows-chemicals-found-in-sunscreen-can-enter-human-bloodstream" title="Study shows chemicals found in sunscreen can enter human bloodstream" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_can_enter_a_p_0_7227147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_can_enter_a_p_0_7227147_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_can_enter_a_p_0_7227147_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_can_enter_a_p_0_7227147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/06/Study__Sunscreen_chemicals_can_enter_a_p_0_7227147_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into the use of sunscreens. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study shows chemicals found in sunscreen can enter human bloodstream</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Rodewald, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 08:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is looking into the use of sunscreens.</p><p>According to a new study, chemicals are absorbed through the skin and enter the bloodstream, but how long they stay there and if there are any harmful effect remains unknown. The new study, published by the Journal of American Medicine, sent shock waves through the medical industry on Monday. The four chemicals can enter a person's bloodstream within one day of use. However, as with every study, doctors at Maricopa Integrated Health System (MIHS) say it raises more questions than answers.</p><p>"You have to kind of take it with a grain of salt and take a look at the study, and you have to see what the methods are," said Dan Quan, MD, a toxicology specialist with MIHS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/drinking-diet-soda-may-make-you-gain-weight-study-suggests" title="Drinking diet soda may make you gain weight, study suggests" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-145497067_1557087580966_7220918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-145497067_1557087580966_7220918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-145497067_1557087580966_7220918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-145497067_1557087580966_7220918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/05/GettyImages-145497067_1557087580966_7220918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Kemp signs Georgia's early abortion ban into law</h3> <div data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/georgia-governor-set-to-sign-strict-abortion-bill" data-title="Gov. Kemp signs Georgia's 'Heartbeat Bill'" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/georgia-governor-set-to-sign-strict-abortion-bill" addthis:title="Gov. Kemp signs Georgia's 'Heartbeat Bill'" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 