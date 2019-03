Nearly one in seven children and/or teens has a mental health condition and half of those cases are never treated. According to a study, these children between the ages of six and 18 have some form of depression, anxiety or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Two major factors that doctors say cause many of the families of these children not to seek treatment the stigma associated with mental illness and the inabilty to cover the medical costs associated with treating it.

Physician Dr. Danish Ali discusses the study and describes the symptom of depression among children with Isiah Carey.