Is pot safe when pregnant? Study seeks answer, draws critics Posted Aug 09 2019 07:47AM CDT Study seeks answer, draws critics"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423013225.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423013225");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423013225-390789004"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423013225-390789004" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/02/21/FOX%20-%20KRIV%20-%20marijuana_1550774875453.jpg_6806118_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/health/is-pot-safe-when-pregnant-study-seeks-answer-draws-critics-1">LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 07:47AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423013225" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CHICAGO (AP)</strong> - Pregnancy started out rough for Leslie Siu. Morning sickness and migraines had her reeling and barely able to function at a demanding New York marketing job, so like rising numbers of U.S. mothers-to-be, she turned to marijuana.</p><p>"l was finally able to get out from under my work desk," said Siu, who later started her own pot company and says her daughter, now 4, is thriving.</p><p>There's no proof that cannabis can relieve morning sickness, and mainstream medicine advises against use in pregnancy because of studies suggesting it might cause premature birth, low birthweight and infant brain deficits. But the National Institute on Drug Abuse is pressing for more solid evidence. Many of those studies were in animals or complicated by marijuana users' other habits and lifestyles.</p><p>"I don't want us to cry wolf," said Dr. Nora Volkow, the agency's director. "We have to do these studies in a way that can identify risks."</p><p>With nearly $200,000 from her agency, University of Washington scientists in Seattle are seeking clearer answers in a new study investigating potential effects on infants' brains. The agency is supporting three similar studies in other states.</p><p>In Seattle, they're enrolling pregnant women during their first trimester who are already using marijuana for morning sickness. Researchers don't provide the pot, and the use of other drugs, tobacco and alcohol isn't allowed. Infants will undergo brain scans at 6 months and will be compared with babies whose mothers didn't use marijuana while pregnant.</p><p>For government and university authorities, it's worthy research that takes advantage of a booming trend. Recent data show the number of pregnant U.S. pot users has doubled since 2002, with 7% reporting recent use and higher rates in some states.</p><p>But some opponents of recreational marijuana who think the science is settled have complained to the university and the federal government, calling it bogus research that endorses drug use and needlessly endangers fetuses.</p><p>The criticism underscores the challenges of investigating how drugs of any kind affect pregnant women and their offspring.</p><p>"There are so many reasons NOT to study drugs - particularly fear of causing birth defects. But the results would be no studies of the drugs' efficacy during pregnancy, or the risks to the fetus," said Dr. John Lantos, director of pediatric bioethics at Children's Mercy hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. "It's risky to do studies of potentially risky drugs but it's risky not to do studies."</p><p>Among the most tragic examples is thalidomide, a drug developed in Germany in the 1950s as a sedative. It was later widely promoted and prescribed to treat morning sickness, mostly in western Europe and Canada, despite a lack of research in pregnant women. It soon became linked with severe birth defects and was removed from most markets by the early 1960s.</p><p>The U.S. Food and Drug Administration never approved thalidomide for morning sickness because of safety concerns. The agency has approved a synthetic version of THC, the part of marijuana that causes a high, for AIDS-related appetite loss and a similar drug for nausea caused by cancer drugs, but has not approved it for morning sickness.</p><p>Scientist Natalia Kleinhans is leading the University of Washington's study, aiming to recruit 35 pregnant marijuana users and 35 pregnant women who didn't use pot.</p><p>The pot users are asked to buy from licensed dealers and photograph it so researchers can calculate the THC and CBD, another compound that doesn't cause a high. Participants are paid $300 but can quit using anytime and remain in the study.</p><p>Medical and recreational marijuana are legal in Washington state, and Kleinhans says women who use it for morning sickness are different from pregnant pot users in years past, who often did other drugs, smoked or drank.</p><p>"They're making a choice that people might not agree with. But it's not out of desperation. It's an informed choice," said Kleinhans, a brain imaging specialist who studies the brain and behavior.</p><p>Study opponents contend that researchers are recruiting marijuana addicts, that payment encourages participants to keep using, that women aren't being adequately informed of risks, and that babies will be harmed by being tested. Researchers say MRI brain scans are safe and that infants will be tested while sleeping so won't need potentially risky sedatives.</p><p>While more than 30 states have legalized marijuana for medical and/or recreational use, opponents also note that the federal government still considers pot an illegal drug - a stance that scientists say has hampered research.</p><p>Dr. Pat Marmion, an OB-GYN in southern Washington, says he helped coordinate efforts to file complaints with the university and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the National Institutes of Health. An HHS spokesperson declined comment.</p><p>"We should be encouraging women who are pregnant to not use marijuana instead of incentivizing them to continue," Marmion said.</p><p>Under U.S. law, research that involves humans must be approved by review boards to make sure participants' rights and safety are protected.</p><p>Karen Moe, director of the university's human subjects division, said authorities there investigated the critics' concerns and concluded that most were unfounded. But she said they agreed to provide a handout on possible risks from marijuana use in pregnancy, not just links to similar information online, and also reworded recruitment materials to clarify that participants could quit using marijuana and still receive full payment.</p><p>"From our standpoint the situation is essentially resolved and the study is good to go," Moe said.</p><p>Dr. Mishka Terplan, a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' addiction expert group, said that for years, the thalidomide scare "shut down all research of medications in pregnancy." Not enough is known even about medications commonly prescribed for morning sickness, he said.</p><p>"We shouldn't assume that because we classify something as illegal that it is shameful," Terplan said. "And that because something is legal and prescribed, it's helpful."</p><p>The National Institute on Drug Abuse is providing almost $1.5 million for three similar studies of marijuana use in pregnancy - at Washington University in St. Louis, at the University of Denver and at Kaiser Permanente in Northern California.</p><p>"One of the big arguments about why this is unethical is that we already know the answers. That is not true," said Susan Weiss, who oversees outside research for the institute. "We're living in this very large social experiment and we need to learn from it."</p><p>Leslie Siu, the businesswoman who used marijuana while pregnant, now lives in Denver, where pot is legal, and sells a marijuana-based spray. Siu said marijuana deserves to be studied "so we can get the right answers."</p><p>___</p><p>Follow AP Medical Writer on Twitter at @LindseyTanner.</p><p>___</p><p>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. More Health Stories src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Katy_woman_donates_kidney_to_save_friend_0_7589110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Katy_woman_donates_kidney_to_save_friend_0_7589110_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Katy_woman_donates_kidney_to_save_friend_0_7589110_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Katy_woman_donates_kidney_to_save_friend_0_7589110_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Katy_woman_donates_kidney_to_save_friend_0_7589110_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natasha Geigel" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Katy woman donates kidney to save friend's life, hopes others will become inspired to do the same</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natasha Geigel, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 08:57PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 09:55PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Only on FOX 26, a Katy woman saved her friend’s life after deciding to donate one of her kidneys. The women are now hoping to raise awareness so that more people will become living organ donors. </p><p>Waiting to become an organ recipient can take years, and in the meantime, your health continues to deteriorate. Some people lose their lives while waiting on the organ donor list. Inyang Ekong, a teacher from Katy, immediately sprang into action when she heard her friend was in need, giving her the gift of life, and documenting the process along the way on camera.</p><p>Bridget Smalley was diagnosed 26 years ago with polycystic kidney disease, a genetic condition that causes kidney function to deteriorate over time. FDA investigates 'potential safety issue' following 127 reports of seizures related to vaping

By Gabrielle Moreira

Posted Aug 12 2019 03:55PM CDT
Updated Aug 12 2019 06:00PM CDT

The FDA is investigating a potential safety issue regarding e-cigarette users reporting seizures after using the device.

The agency said it's received 127 reports about seizures and other neurological symptoms, such as fainting, that happened between 2010 and 2019.

In April, the agency first announced that it wanted the public to report such incidents after receiving information about 35 incidents. Since then, the FDA received 92 more reports. Importance of back-to-school hearing exams

By FOX 26 Houston staff

Posted Aug 12 2019 07:51AM CDT

A hearing check may be a good idea for your students as they get ready to go back to school.

Dr. Kenya Parks, a pediatrician with UT Health and UT Physicians in The Heights, talks about the importance of testing for hearing loss.

"It is actually crucial," Dr. Parks says. "It's important for development, and it's important for them to be able to hear what's going on in school. Often, subtle hearing loss is actually overlooked. So it's actually pretty important." "It's important for development, and it's important for them to be able to hear what's going on in school. Often, subtle hearing loss is actually overlooked. So it's actually pretty important."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164_7589618_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hope-to-dream-donating-mattresses-to-children-in-need"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_7589266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_20190813112302"/> </figure> <h3>Hope to Dream donating mattresses to children in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hpd-man-may-lose-legs-after-trying-to-stop-carjacker-from-taking-car-with-wife-inside"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133_7589255_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133.png"/> </figure> <h3>HPD: Man may lose legs after trying to stop carjacker from taking car with wife inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/6-arrested-during-protest-at-controversial-detention-center-for-immigrant-children"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_7588749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_20190813021118"/> </figure> <h3>6 arrested during protest at controversial detention center for immigrant children</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/jeep-crashes-into-2-houses-in-northwest-harris-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-07h02m40s7_1565697787385_7589658_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-07h02m40s7_1565697787385_7589658_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-07h02m40s7_1565697787385_7589658_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-07h02m40s7_1565697787385_7589658_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-07h02m40s7_1565697787385_7589658_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jeep crashes into 2 houses in northwest Harris County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164_7589618_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164_7589618_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164_7589618_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164_7589618_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/68480992_2486155944770699_1065659915319640064_n_1565696116164_7589618_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hope-to-dream-donating-mattresses-to-children-in-need" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_7589266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_7589266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_7589266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_7589266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hope_to_Dream_donating_mattresses_to_chi_1_7589266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hope to Dream donating mattresses to children in need</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hpd-man-may-lose-legs-after-trying-to-stop-carjacker-from-taking-car-with-wife-inside" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133_7589255_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133_7589255_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133_7589255_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133_7589255_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/13/vlcsnap-2019-08-13-05h37m41s124_1565693243133_7589255_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>HPD: Man may lose legs after trying to stop carjacker from taking car with wife inside</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/6-arrested-during-protest-at-controversial-detention-center-for-immigrant-children" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_7588749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_7588749_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_7588749_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_7588749_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/12/Several_arrests_made_as_people_protest_o_0_7588749_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>6 arrested during protest at controversial detention center for immigrant children</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos

Houston-area weather forecast

Hope to Dream donating mattresses to children in need

HPD: Man may lose legs after trying to stop carjacker from taking car with wife inside

6 arrested during protest at controversial detention center for immigrant children News
Local News
Texas News
National News
International News
You're Clicking It
The News Edge
Isiah Factor Uncensored
You Decide

Gulf Coast Weather
Houston-Area forecast
Alerts by County
Traffic

Morning News
Finding Families
Recipe Box
Cooking with Cleverley
Mary Jo Rapini

Sports Scoop
Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football
Rockets & NBA
Astros & MLB
Soccer on FOX

About Us
Community Affairs
Contact Us
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision
On-Air Team href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> Updated Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
KRIV FCC Public File
KTXH FCC Public File
EEOC Public File (KRIV)
EEOC Public File (KTXH)
About Us
Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision
Contact Us

© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 