protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=78022579"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> Houston Methodist neurologist warns of bad effects from binge-watching By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Aug 15 2019 12:23PM CDT
Video Posted Aug 15 2019 11:03AM CDT So, what does that mean for your health?</p><p>We're really talking about the domino-effect binge-watching can have over time. It's no secret that sitting or lying down for long periods of time is bad for you, but it also often leads to weight gain from over-eating unhealthy snacks, memory issues from staying up late and being sleep deprived. It can make you anti-social and sometimes depressed when you're isolated from other people for that long.</p><p>We spoke to a neurologist at Houston Methodist, and he tells us binge-watching can be as addictive as gambling.</p><p>"In a regular movie, there's a beginning, middle, and an ending," says neurologist Dr. Randall Wright with Houston Methodist. "In a series, that's designed for watching in a binge, if you will, that there's no resolution sometimes between episodes. It just keeps you hanging. And in our brains we like resolutions. We like to have an ending to something."</p><p>Dr. Wright says its only human nature to find yourself unable to peel away from a really good show for hours at a time – especially those with cliff-hangers at the end of each episode.</p><p>But Dr. Wright says binge-watching encourages viewers to develop bad habits over time.</p><p>"We want to see what happens next, and that becomes almost like an addiction, if you will," he says. "Like if you ever go to a slot machine and you almost win, and you want to do it again and keep on doing it."</p><p>It's not that people don't recognize that binge-watching could slowly transform them into an anti-social, chubby, sleep-deprived creatures. For many, it's one of their favorite ways to unwind after a long day.</p><p>Dr. Wright says poor nutrition and sedentary habits could eventually lead to more serious brain disorders.</p><p>He has come up with a solution called "binge 2.0".</p><p>"Start earlier in the evening, maybe 6 p.m. Don't do it by yourself, invite your friends. And if you're going to do it, do it where maybe you're going to have a little exercise bike or some kind of exercise where you guys can be active while you're binge-watching," he says. More Health Stories src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Study__Celiac_risk_increased_with_high_g_0_7594637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Study__Celiac_risk_increased_with_high_g_0_7594637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Study__Celiac_risk_increased_with_high_g_0_7594637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Study__Celiac_risk_increased_with_high_g_0_7594637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Study__Celiac_risk_increased_with_high_g_0_7594637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. Ned Snyder, gastroenterologist at Kelsey-Seybold Clinic stopped by Houston's Morning Show to discuss the study." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eating extra gluten in early childhood increases risk of celiac disease later in life, study says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 07:54PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 15 2019 10:43AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eating higher-than-average amounts of gluten during the first five years of life is associated with a higher risk of developing celiac disease and celiac disease autoimmunity later in life in genetically predisposed children, according to a study published in the journal JAMA Tuesday.</p><p>Eating just one extra gram of gluten per day during the first five years of life increases a predisposed child’s risk of developing celiac disease autoimmunity by 6.1 percent, and celiac disease by 7.2 percent.</p><p>For every additional gram of gluten consumed per day, the risk rises.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/georgia-toddler-is-learning-to-walk-and-thrive-on-artificial-leg" title="Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg" data-articleId="423885670" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Georgia_toddler_is_learning_to_walk__and_0_7593535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:15PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 04:20PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In many ways, Katherine Heath is a typical 15-month old. She loves bubbles, and snacks on Cheerios.</p><p>"She is hilarious," her mother May Heath says. "She laughs all the time. She is as rough as any little boy you've ever met."</p><p>But unlike other toddlers, Katherine has a team of pros at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta helping her learn how to walk, on a tiny artificial leg built just for her. Colleen Coulter, a physical therapist with Children's Limb Deficiency program, is on her knees, guiding Katherine's feed. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" title="getty_bascocrosswifeelpaso_081519-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>El Paso shooting victim's funeral moved to larger venue amid overwhelming response to husband's plea</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/67961482_2489689231084037_7492858326644948992_n_1565868753013_7594146_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="67961482_2489689231084037_7492858326644948992_n_1565868753013.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-how-to-grow-personally-dealing-with-unresponsive-people"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364_7594950_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364.png"/> </figure> <h3>Ask Mary Jo: How to grow personally & dealing with unresponsive people</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/2019-houston-restaurant-weeks-bosscat-kitchen-libations"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_7594793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_20190815175442"/> </figure> <h3>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - Bosscat Kitchen & Libations</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/67961482_2489689231084037_7492858326644948992_n_1565868753013_7594146_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/67961482_2489689231084037_7492858326644948992_n_1565868753013_7594146_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/67961482_2489689231084037_7492858326644948992_n_1565868753013_7594146_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/67961482_2489689231084037_7492858326644948992_n_1565868753013_7594146_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-how-to-grow-personally-dealing-with-unresponsive-people" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364_7594950_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364_7594950_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364_7594950_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364_7594950_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/vlcsnap-2019-08-15-13h08m31s232_1565892523364_7594950_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ask Mary Jo: How to grow personally & dealing with unresponsive people</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/2019-houston-restaurant-weeks-bosscat-kitchen-libations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_7594793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_7594793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_7594793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_7594793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/2019_Houston_Restaurant_Weeks___Bosscat__0_7594793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - Bosscat Kitchen & Libations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/2019-houston-restaurant-weeks-bck" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/HRW__BCK_Restaurant_0_7594627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/HRW__BCK_Restaurant_0_7594627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/HRW__BCK_Restaurant_0_7594627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/HRW__BCK_Restaurant_0_7594627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/HRW__BCK_Restaurant_0_7594627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2019 Houston Restaurant Weeks - BCK</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/your-legal-questions-answered/your-legal-questions-answered-taxes-on-inherited-house-insurance-company-recovering-payments" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Your_Legal_Question___August_15__2019_0_7594930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Your_Legal_Question___August_15__2019_0_7594930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Your_Legal_Question___August_15__2019_0_7594930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Your_Legal_Question___August_15__2019_0_7594930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/15/Your_Legal_Question___August_15__2019_0_7594930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Your Legal Questions Answered: Taxes on inherited house & insurance company recovering payments</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 