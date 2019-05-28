< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Houston-area man bitten by West Nile-infected mosquito By Jose Grinan, FOX 26 News
Posted May 28 2019 08:06AM CDT
Video Posted May 28 2019 07:44AM CDT
Updated May 28 2019 08:20AM CDT the recovery from a bite from a West Nile carrying mosquito last August. He spent four weeks in the hospital and the following five months in neurorehabilitation.</p> <p>“There's some treatment protocols, but, you know, am I going to get better? I don't know. Will I be able to walk without a cane? I don't know. Will I quit having a Parkinson-like shake in my hand? I don't know,” Blake says.</p> <p>But Blake’s new normal is a lot better than the day he awakened in the ICU, more than a week after passing out in an emergency room.</p> <p>“I wake up in the hospital. And it’s like, well I can’t walk,” Blake says. “My speech was much like aphasia with a stroke victim. It's like you have words in your head, but you can't get them out. Learning fine motor skills again like how to eat, how to feed myself, that kind of stuff.”</p> <p>He says he had to relearn how to read and write, and accepts and admits some things will never come back. However, he hopes there will be more research on West Nile. He says currently research is limited and it's difficult to diagnose.</p> <p>“We did not get a completed, firm diagnosis that I had West Nile encephalitis until I was in the hospital for three weeks,” Blake says.</p> <p>During that time, Blake’s body was bombarded with medications with doctors not knowing what they were treating.</p> <p>“They said ‘well, we don't know if it's viral or if it’s bacterial so we’re just going to hit him with everything and see what happens,’” Blake says.</p> <p>Ten months later, Blake no longer has West Nile but continues to live with some of the after effects of the disease.</p> <p>He realizes that being 58 years old when he was infected may have been an additional blessing.</p> <p>“It seems to be, from the medical literature, at 60 your chances of recovery diminish significantly, you know. So death is a more likely outcome,” Blake says.</p> <p>He hopes his story brings about more awareness to a potentially fatal disease carried by mosquitos, and he encourages local governments to step up their tracking and eradication efforts.</p> <p>He also has some words for you and me.</p> <p>“If you're going to go outside, put on some insect repellent. Because that's really the only thing that you can do to keep the mosquitos off of you.”</p> <p>From his experience, Blake should know.</p> <p>Blake is a miracle in progress. He's continuing his doctoral program and education and his rehabilitation. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 05:08PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 07:26AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>E-cigarettes aren’t considered as risky as regular cigarettes, but researchers have found a clue that their flavorings may be bad for the heart.</p><p>Longtime smokers who can’t kick the addiction sometimes switch to e-cigarettes, in hopes of avoiding the cancer-causing chemicals in tobacco smoke.</p><p>But cigarette smoking doesn’t just cause lung cancer. It’s a leading cause of heart attacks, too, and little is known about e-cigarettes and heart disease. Chemicals in the inhaled vapor may pose unique risks that are important to understand, especially as more and more teens take up vaping.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/the-i-am-life-campaign-hopes-to-prevent-the-spread-of-hiv-in-houston" title="The "I Am Life" campaign hopes to prevent the spread of HIV in Houston" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/_I_Am_Life__Campaign_raises_awareness_ab_0_7315478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/_I_Am_Life__Campaign_raises_awareness_ab_0_7315478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/_I_Am_Life__Campaign_raises_awareness_ab_0_7315478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/_I_Am_Life__Campaign_raises_awareness_ab_0_7315478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/27/_I_Am_Life__Campaign_raises_awareness_ab_0_7315478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Houston Health Department is rolling out a campaign called "I Am Life" in a serious effort to prevent HIV in Houston. HIV has been a growing problem, but a medication called Truvada is available to help prevent the spread of the disease." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The "I Am Life" campaign hopes to prevent the spread of HIV in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Melissa Wilson, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 27 2019 10:53AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 27 2019 11:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX 26 is teaming-up with with the Houston Health Department to raise awareness about how our community can prevent HIV from spreading.</p><p>A number of Houstonians have joined forces to let you know that HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, has actually been on the rise in Houston, the past 10 years.</p><p>"There has been a 10% increase! We don't like those numbers in healthcare because it means we're not getting something quite right, and we need to be more aggressive," exclaims Dr. Sheryl Malone Thomas, a nurse practitioner with the Houston Health Department.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/how-a-woman-s-pet-dog-helped-detect-her-cancer-3-different-times" title="How a woman's pet dog helped detect her cancer 3 different times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/26/GettyImages-632575588_1558905532196_7314812_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How a woman's pet dog helped detect her cancer 3 different times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 26 2019 04:23PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 26 2019 07:15PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s no secret that some dogs can detect illness in humans. However, researchers are still figuring out how dogs might help with cancer diagnosis since studies are mixed. Then, there are dogs like Sierra who are naturals at detecting cancer.</p><p>Sierra is a Siberian Husky who sniffed out the disease multiple times in her owner, Stephanie Herfel, without any formal training.</p><p>According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , the then-9-month-old puppy came to live with Herfel when her son was deployed for the Air Force. But one day, Sierra started acting strange around her owner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/houston-area-man-bitten-by-west-nile-infected-mosquito" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894_7318317_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894_7318317_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894_7318317_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894_7318317_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-08h17m18s191_1559049473894_7318317_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Houston-area man bitten by West Nile-infected mosquito</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/florida-man-searching-for-owner-of-necklace-filled-with-ashes-found-on-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/28/necklace%20for%20web_1559048504008.png_7318166_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Shawn&#x20;Rauch" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida man searching for owner of necklace filled with ashes found on beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/no-license-needed-to-fish-in-texas-public-waters-on-june-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2017/04/19/vlcsnap-01085_1492639052023_3178241_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fishing" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No license needed to fish in Texas public waters on June 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/7%20Day%20Forecast%20Stephen%20_OP_7_CP__1559043652672.png_7318099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/7%20Day%20Forecast%20Stephen%20_OP_7_CP__1559043652672.png_7318099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/7%20Day%20Forecast%20Stephen%20_OP_7_CP__1559043652672.png_7318099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/7%20Day%20Forecast%20Stephen%20_OP_7_CP__1559043652672.png_7318099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/7%20Day%20Forecast%20Stephen%20_OP_7_CP__1559043652672.png_7318099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/taxi-driver-shot-by-passenger-in-southwest-houston" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-05h50m31s159_1559041383000_7317657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-05h50m31s159_1559041383000_7317657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-05h50m31s159_1559041383000_7317657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-05h50m31s159_1559041383000_7317657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/28/vlcsnap-2019-05-28-05h50m31s159_1559041383000_7317657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Taxi driver shot by passenger in southwest Houston</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " News
Local News
Texas News
National News
International News
You're Clicking It
The News Edge
Isiah Factor Uncensored
You Decide
Gulf Coast Weather
Houston-Area forecast
Alerts by County
Traffic
Morning News
Finding Families
Recipe Box
Cooking with Cleverley
Mary Jo Rapini
Sports Scoop
Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football
Rockets & NBA
Astros & MLB
Soccer on FOX
About Us
Community Affairs
Contact Us
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision
On-Air Team
Streaming Video
Contests
Your Money
My20 Vision
Healthworks
Follow FOX 26 Houston href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texas-news">Texas News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/national-news">National News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li FOX 26 News App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
FOX 26 Weather App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)
Terms of Service
Ad Choices
KRIV FCC Public File
KTXH FCC Public File
EEOC Public File (KRIV)
EEOC Public File (KTXH)
About Us
Jobs at Fox 26 & My20 Vision
Contact Us <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 