Type 1 diabetes can develop at any age, but it is usually diagnosed in children, teens and young adults.

It is less common than type 2 diabetes – only about 5 percent of people with diabetes have type 1.

According to the CDC, type 1 diabetes is thought to be caused by an autoimmune reaction that destroys cells in the pancreas that make insulin. While there is not a known way to prevent type 1 diabetes, it can be managed.

Health officials say untreated diabetes can lead to very serious health problems and even death.

The CDC shared these symptoms and risk factors to be aware of:

Symptoms

Urinate (pee) a lot, often at night

Are very thirsty

Lose weight without trying

Are very hungry

Have blurry vision

Have numb or tingling hands or feet

Feel very tired

Have very dry skin

Have sores that heal slowly

Have more infections than usual

May have nausea, vomiting, or stomach pains

Risk factors

Having a family history – parent, brother, or sister—with type 1 diabetes

More likely to be developed as a child, teen or young adult; but it can occur at any age

If you believe you or your loved one may have diabetes, see your doctor. A blood test can help determine if you have diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes can be managed with the help of your doctor. According to the CDC, those with type 1 diabetes will need to take insulin shots, check their blood sugar regularly, and follow a healthy lifestyle.

For more information on type 1 diabetes and how to manage it, click here.