If you believe you or your loved one may have diabetes, see your doctor. A blood test can help determine if you have diabetes.
Type 1 diabetes can be managed with the help of your doctor. According to the CDC, those with type 1 diabetes will need to take insulin shots, check their blood sugar regularly, and follow a healthy lifestyle.
Dogs with a strong sense of smell, such as beagles, could help in early detection of certain lung cancers in humans, a recent study suggests.
The study, published in the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association , used a small sample size of dogs to differentiate between healthy blood serum samples and those of people with lung cancer.
Researchers said they chose to focus on lung cancer detection because it is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide for men and women, according to the American Cancer Society .
The Cleveland Clinic in Ohio announced Wednesday that its staff had successfully performed its first in utero surgery earlier this year on a 23-week-old fetus, according to a report.
The high-risk operation in February was for spina bifida, a birth defect where the baby's spine and spinal cord don’t form properly.
“Spina bifida leads to disability in a baby, it can cause paralysis of the legs, it can affect their ability to urinate,” said Dr. Darrell Cass, director of fetal surgery in the Cleveland Clinic’s Fetal Center, according to FOX 8 in Cleveland . “A build-up of pressure and fluid and that pressure can lead to brain damage." Cass previously worked at the Texas Children’s Fetal Center in Houston and has performed 160 fetal surgeries since 2002.
The 2-year-old Georgia girl who touched hearts worldwide when her parents shared that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer is now celebrating being cancer-free.
McKenna “Kenni” Shea had a legion of supporters sending messages of hope as she went through several months of treatment beginning in February, with her parents posting regular updates on the “Fight With Kenni” Facebook page .