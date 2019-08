More than a million children in the US have high blood pressure, and the rate is on the rise.

But a lack of research about how to treat it has left doctors trying to make their best guess on which medicine to prescribe.

Dr. Joyce Samuel, a pediatric nephrologist with UTHealth and UT Physicians, is making big strides in that field.

Dr. Samuel spoke about the signs your child may have high blood pressure and the importance of tailoring treatment for each child.