The pain and devastation of losing someone to suicide can leave loved ones lost and confused. Often times those battling a mental illness are blamed for their condition. As we continue our Dark Secrets series, we take a look at why experts say there's still a stigma surrounding mental health problems.

WyKisha Thomas McKinney is a survivor of suicide loss. Her brother died by suicide in 2004. She describes his death as sudden and very traumatic. Johnny Madison was 28 years old, a student and a cheerleader at Texas Southern University, when he ended his life. WyKisha and Johnny were born 5 years apart but they shared a close bond, she says, “We looked out for each other. We took care of each other.”

She explains that her brother talked about death and dying, but he was also sick, he was HIV positive. In the years following his diagnosis, WyKisha noticed a change, Johnny wasn’t eating as much, he was sleeping all the time and he was socially withdrawn. All signs of depression, that tragically resulted in suicide. It was a life changing experience, but in time, she found her path to healing by helping others.