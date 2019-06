Related Headlines Suicide prevention information: Where to get help

- A new report out on Tuesday shows that suicide rates among teens and young adults are at a 20-year high. The largest increase reported was among teenage boys -- up by 21 percent in just one year.

Dr. Mariam Wahby, a licensed marriage and family therapist with Memorial Hermann Behavioral Health Services, spoke about the signs parents should look for and how they can help.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

CLICK HERE for more resources.