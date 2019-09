- September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

There are many things people can do to get involved, and the reasons are so important.

Each year in the U.S., an estimated 15,780 children aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

About 1 in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday. Sadly, every 3 minutes a family hears the devastating words that their child has been diagnosed with cancer.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children in America.

So here are some ways you can help affected kids and their families.

Get involved with childhood cancer organizations

You can join, volunteer or donate to organizations dedicated to childhood cancer.

Contribute to finding a cure

Although the 5-year-survival rate for childhood cancers has gone up to 80 percent, cancer is still the number one killer of children by disease, so find a cure is crucial.

Donate blood

Treating cancer often requires blood and platelets transfusions. Donating blood only takes about 30 minutes to an hour, but can help save the lives of sick children.

Support a family directly

Families who are facing cancer are under a lot of stress, so offering a helping hand can lift quite a burden. Here are a few things you can do: