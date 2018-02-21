Houston Health Department confirms season's first pediatric flu-associated death

- A boy between the ages of 6 and 10 years old is the city’s first flu-associated pediatric death of the season, the Houston Health Department (HHD) confirms. The child also had pre-existing health conditions that contributed to his death in early February.

With influenza activity remaining high, HHD encourages people 6 months old and older to get vaccinated.

HHD advises anyone who is 65 years old and older, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic health conditions are at higher risk for serious complications or death if they get the flu.

Porfirio Villarreal with HHD says Houston-area hospitals are still seeing more than 2,000 patients a week with flu-related symptoms.