A new study from Harvard University found Vitamin D can reduce the risk of an early menopause by 17 percent.

Vitamin D is in sunlight, but can also be found in foods like fish and eggs.

Around one in 10 women go through menopause before the age of 45, increasing their risk of osteoporosis and heart disease.