New year fitness goals with your pets Healthworks New year fitness goals with your pets Don't let the recent cold fronts derail your fitness goals for the new year, especially if those goals include your pet. Now more than ever, many canines are considered overweight. In fact, the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates more than 50 percent of dogs in the U.S. are overweight, and almost 60 percent of cats are considered overweight. The risk to our pets includes diabetes, osteoarthritis, hypertension and many forms of cancer.

Don’t let the recent cold fronts derail your fitness goals for the new year, especially if those goals include your pet. Now more than ever, many canines are considered overweight. In fact, the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention estimates more than 50 percent of dogs in the U.S. are overweight, and almost 60 percent of cats are considered overweight. The risk to our pets includes diabetes, osteoarthritis, hypertension and many forms of cancer.

You can combat obesity with diet, but exercise is a great compliment to that. An active dog or cat is going to burn more calories and stay in shape.

Before you start an exercise plan with your pet, the Houston Humane Society has a few of the following recommendations: