Health experts warn against obsession with healthy eating Health experts warn against obsession with healthy eating 14 2019 06:08PM By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 14 2019 07:29PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 06:08PM CDT src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412781752-330911930" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/04/25/assorted%20fruit%2C%20vegetables_1524696554694.jpg_5409229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412781752" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Nutritionists say that sometimes, healthy eating can go too far. </p> <p>Health experts are now warning against orthorexia nervosa, a condition characterized by an extreme preoccupation with clean and healthy eating. Sufferers are usually less concerned with counting calories and more worried about the quality of the food or how it's prepared.</p> <p>This type of eating disorder can cause people to refuse eating anything outside of their own kitchen, and can lead to social isolation. 