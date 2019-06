- Nutritionists say that sometimes, healthy eating can go too far.

Health experts are now warning against orthorexia nervosa, a condition characterized by an extreme preoccupation with clean and healthy eating. Sufferers are usually less concerned with counting calories and more worried about the quality of the food or how it's prepared.

This type of eating disorder can cause people to refuse eating anything outside of their own kitchen, and can lead to social isolation. It can also lead sufferers to take drastic measures when it comes to their diet, such as cutting out food groups.